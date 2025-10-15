K Kavitha To Embark On Four-Month Telangana Jagruthi Yatra From October 25

Telangana Jagruthi President and former BRS MLC K. Kavitha has announced a four-month-long state-wide “listening tour” that will cover all districts of Telangana, beginning on October 25. The announcement marks her first major political move after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on charges of anti-party activities.

Kavitha unveiled the official poster for the Yatra on Tuesday, notably absent of BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) photo a symbolic break from her previous political campaigns that were closely tied to her father and party founder.

“This Yatra is not about politics or power,” Kavitha said while addressing the media. “It is a listening tour. We want to reach out to the rural parts of Telangana and understand what people are going through. Telangana was formed on the ideals of equality and empowerment, and we need to revisit those goals.”

Reflecting on her political journey, Kavitha noted that her organization, Telangana Jagruthi, was established during the statehood movement without any political affiliation. “When I started Telangana Jagruthi years ago, I did not use KCR’s photo. Later, when I contested as a Member of Parliament under the TRS banner, I proudly used his image. But now, as our ways have parted and I have been suspended from the party, I want to return to the people to listen, to learn, and to serve,” she said.

The Yatra is expected to span four months, covering all 33 districts through public interactions, village meetings, and cultural programs highlighting Telangana’s identity. Political observers say the move signals Kavitha’s attempt to reconnect with grassroots supporters and potentially carve an independent political identity ahead of future elections.

