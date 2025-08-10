LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Lots Of Traffic, Road Is Very Bad', 5-Year-Old Girl's Letter To PM Modi Captures Bengaluru's Daily Struggle

A 5-year-old Bengaluru girl named Arya wrote a heartfelt letter to PM Narendra Modi, highlighting the city’s traffic woes and poor roads. Her innocent plea during the PM’s visit resonates with millions facing daily commute struggles in Bengaluru.

5-year-old Arya’s simple yet powerful letter to PM Modi highlights Bengaluru’s traffic challenges. (X/@AbhiroopChat)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 13:51:31 IST

In the middle of excitement surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru for the inauguration of key infrastructure projects, a heartfelt letter from a 5-year-old Bengaluru girl has touched the hearts of netizens. Arya, a young girl, wrote a powerful note to PM Modi, addressing an issue that resonates deeply with every Bengaluru resident, the city’s notorious traffic congestion.

In her sweetly written letter, Arya begs PM Modi in simple sincerity: “Narendra Modi ji, lots of traffic. We reach late at school and office. Road is very bad. Help us.”

These plain words show the daily struggle of millions caught up in Bengaluru’s traffic jams. What lends this appeal such power is that it is from a child, with a new, genuine insight into a long-standing urban dilemma.

The letter was received as PM Modi landed in Bengaluru this Sunday morning to launch a busy agenda targeting the enhancement of the city’s infrastructure. The Prime Minister had arrived at HAL Airport around 10:30 am and had taken a helicopter and road trip to KSR Bengaluru railway station. He inaugurated the long-awaited Vande Bharat Express train service from Bengaluru to Belagavi, which will prove to be a massive boost to local connectivity.

Letter went viral in Social media 

Arya’s letter, that went viral on social media, is a picture of the everyday life for the people of Bengaluru who would appreciate the new projects and government priority assistance in easing the city’s traffic nightmare. 

As Bengaluru makes efforts to be an international-level city, issues of its youngest members like Arya underscore the necessity for sustainable urban planning and infrastructural development.

Daily metro operations will start on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes from RV Road to Bommasandra initially. Incidentally, the inauguration planned for August 15 was brought forward to August 10 by the Prime Minister on his insistence for completing the work in advance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. The state capital’s and North Karnataka’s railway connectivity will be greatly improved by this. Earlier operating between Dharwad and Bengaluru, the semi-high-speed train has now been extended to Belagavi. 

