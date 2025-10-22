Is Premanand Ji Maharaj Hospitalized Again? Latest Health Update On Dialysis, Abdominal Swelling, & CT Scan Reports

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Devotees of the revered saint have expressed deep concern over his health condition. Many followers have been anxiously awaiting updates as his health remains a matter of public worry. On Tuesday morning, Maharaj Ji visited a diagnostic centre located at Birla Mandir for medical tests.

As soon as news of his presence spread, hundreds of devotees rushed to the location in hopes of catching a glimpse of him. The sudden influx led to a massive crowd outside the centre, forcing police personnel to intervene and control the situation.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Concerns and Medical Tests

According to reports, Premanand Ji Maharaj has been suffering from abdominal pain caused by swelling. He was brought to the diagnostic centre for a CT scan. Although the visit was meant to remain confidential, word quickly spread among his devotees.

Details of his medical examination have not been made public, and no official statement has been issued regarding the test results. To prevent further commotion, reports said Maharaj Ji was escorted out through a separate exit instead of the main gate.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Ongoing Treatment

Meanwhile, Maharaj Ji’s regular statement, Ekantik Vartalap, was uploaded on his official YouTube channel Bhajan Marg on Tuesday. In the video, he appears with visible swelling on his face and hands, and his voice seems affected.

Earlier, when concerns about his health first surfaced, the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram had clarified that his condition was stable and improving. At present, Sant Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj is staying at the Vrindavan Ashram, where he continues to undergo regular dialysis.

The ashram has once again assured devotees that his condition remains stable and that he is gradually recovering under medical supervision.

