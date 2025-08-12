LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Sadakchaap Aadmi’: Owaisi Slams Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Over Nuclear Threats

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, calling him a “sadakchaap aadmi” while rejecting his nuclear threats made from US soil. Owaisi said, “Pakistan Army Chief's words and his threats are condemnable. What's unfortunate is that this is happening from the US, which is India's strategic partner.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 15:37:38 IST

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, calling him a “sadakchaap aadmi” while rejecting his nuclear threats made from US soil. Owaisi said, “Pakistan Army Chief’s words and his threats are condemnable. What’s unfortunate is that this is happening from the US, which is India’s strategic partner.

He is speaking like a ‘sadakchaap aadmi’… We also need to understand that with the constant threat we will have from the Pakistani Army and their deep state, we will have to increase our defence budget so that we can stay prepared.”

Asim Munir’s Nuclear Warning in US Event 

The remarks from Owaisi came after Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly threatened global destruction if Pakistan collapses. Speaking at a retirement function of General Michael Kurilla, outgoing commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), in Tampa, Florida, Munir allegedly said, “We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.” He reportedly added, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles].”

Threats to Target India’s East First

According to reports, Asim Munir outlined Pakistan’s alleged nuclear strike plan against India. “We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards,” he said. Using an analogy, Munir reportedly stated, “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” He also claimed that Pakistan has no shortage of missiles, saying, “Al-Hamdulillah [Praise be to God].”

India Rejects Nuclear Blackmail

India responded firmly to Asim Munir’s remarks, stating that it will not yield to nuclear blackmail. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade.

The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.” Jaiswal also noted, “It is regrettable that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country.”

