Scientists Warn Of Potential ‘Super El Nino’ This Year: Will India Face Intense Summer, Heatwaves? How Would It Impact Monsoon?

Super El Nino: The planet is heading to a super El Nino event, latest climate data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts showed.

This could be the strongest El Nino phase in the last two decades, climate scientists warned, suggesting that the changing weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean would bring intense heat and abrupt changes in the monsoon in India.

The data predicts that the phenomenon is set to take shape in June, hinting at a very powerful or even super El Nino phase.

What is El Nino

El Nino, which literally means “the baby Jesus”, is a natural climate phenomenon in which the surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm.

This warming disrupts normal wind patterns and ocean currents, which then affect weather across many parts of the world.

Normally, strong trade winds push warm ocean water toward Indonesia and Australia.

During an El Nino event, these winds weaken. As a result, warm water shifts toward the coasts of South America, causing a large pool of warm water to form in the eastern Pacific.

This change in ocean temperature alters atmospheric circulation and can lead to major weather disruptions globally.

What A Strong El Nino Means For India

During El Nino years, India is known to witness weaker monsoons, intense summers, and sometimes weather patterns that lead to drought-like situations in the country.

While rain deficit leaves India reeling under intense heat, agricultural and associated industries take a hit due to drought-like conditions.

A stronger El Nino event also raises the likelihood of heatwaves across northern and central India, making summer life harder for residents.

