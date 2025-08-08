LIVE TV
Home > India > "They Meant to Kill Him": Huma Qureshi's Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

“They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi, was fatally stabbed in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area after a parking dispute. His wife alleges it was a premeditated attack by neighbors Gautam and Ujjwal, who had a history of trouble. Both accused have been arrested.

Allegedly, the accused attacked Asif Qureshi with sharp weapons
Allegedly, the accused attacked Asif Qureshi with sharp weapons

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Bryan Thomas
Published: August 8, 2025 19:47:00 IST

In a chilling case of neighborhood violence, a man—identified as Asif Qureshi, cousin of actor Huma Qureshi—was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area late Thursday night, allegedly by two men over a dispute as trivial as parking.

The fatal incident occurred around 11 PM in the Jangpura Bhogal market lane, when Asif reportedly asked his neighbor to move a scooter that was blocking the entrance to his house. What began as a verbal spat soon turned deadly.

“Known Assailants,” Says Eyewitness

NewsX was on the ground and spoke exclusively to Asif Qureshi’s wife, who categorically stated that this was no accident or heat-of-the-moment act but a “premeditated murder.”

“They had been troubling us for a long time. This was a pre-planned attack. They meant to kill my husband,” she said, fighting back tears.

NewsX also spoke to an eyewitness who had rushed Asif to the hospital. The witness confirmed that the accused — Gautam and Ujjwal, who are brothers — had a history of picking fights with residents.

“Everyone in the area knew they were troublemakers. Asif, on the other hand, was always kind, always respectful. He didn’t deserve this,” the eyewitness told NewsX.

Minor Argument Turns Fatal

According to police, the argument turned violent when Ujjwal and Gautam allegedly attacked Asif with a sharp weapon. He sustained grievous injuries and, despite efforts, could not be saved. Both accused have since been arrested. Initial investigation suggests Ujjwal initiated the stabbing.

Asif’s family also claimed this wasn’t the first time tensions had flared with the neighbors over parking and territorial issues, but this time it turned fatal.

Tags: Asif Qureshi delhi Huma Qureshi huma qureshi brother

“They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood

