Umar Ansari, Son Of Mukhtar Ansari, Arrested In A Forgery Case

Umar Ansari, the younger son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested for allegedly forging documents related to a seized property, a police officer said. According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the younger son of the late gangster, Umar Ansari, was arrested by the Ghazipur Police from Lucknow.

Umar Khalid Arrested For Forging Signature

The SP added that he prepared fake documents for a confiscated property by “forging the signature” of his mother, Afsa Ansari, “who has a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her”.

A case has been registered at Mohammadabad Police Station under relevant sections, the SP said. “Further legal proceedings are being conducted,” he further added.

As per an Indian Express report, Umar Ansari is also an accused in a separate case involving a controversial speech for which his elder brother, Abbas Ansari, was sentenced to two years in prison. Following the conviction, Abbas, then an MLA from Mau, lost his Vidhan Sabha membership. Umar’s trial in that case is still pending.

Who Was Mukhtar Ansari?

Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanrai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.

