Who Is Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Son? Why He Chose a 'Samuhik Vivah' for His Wedding?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s younger son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, tied the knot with Dr Ishita Patel on Sunday during a samuhuik vivah (mass wedding) held on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain. Not only the wedding, even the invitation clearly urged guests to avoid any display of extravagance. Rather than a costly gift or grand decor, the ceremony was planned to emphasise social unity and simple, humble celebrations.

Published: November 30, 2025 20:40:54 IST
Published: November 30, 2025 20:40:54 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s younger son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, tied the knot with Dr Ishita Patel on Sunday during a samuhuik vivah (mass wedding) held on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain. The duo exchanged vows along with 21 other couples at a ceremony the family said was aimed at encouraging simple weddings and discouraging unnecessary extravagance. 

Not only the wedding, even the invitation clearly urged guests to avoid any display of extravagance. Rather than a costly gift or grand decor, the ceremony was planned to emphasise social unity and simple, humble celebrations. 

How CM Mohan Yadav’s Family Promoted Simplicity 

The event embraced rich cultural traditions, grooms made their entrance on horseback, while brides arrived in beautifully adorned carriages. A vibrant procession and ceremonial elements took the place of any lavish slow. To host thousands of attendees and dignitaries, organisers constructed several domes, a spacious main stage and extensive hospitality setups.



Who is CM Mohan Yadav’s Son Abhimanyu Yadav?

Abhimanyu Yadav is the younger son of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. He is a doctor with a Master of Surgery (MS) degree. His wife, Dr Ishita Patel, is an MBBS doctor from Khargone. Their wedding ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Baba Ramdev, and Baba Bageshwar. 

Why CM Mohan Yadav’s Son Chose a ‘Samuhik Vivah’? 

While addressing the gathering, MP CM Mohan Yadav’s son Abhimanyu Yadav said he was delighted to start his married life through a mass wedding, calling it “a moment of double joy,” and shared his hopes for a “bright and happy future.”

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:40 PM IST
