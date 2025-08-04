TikToker Criticised For Mocking Indian Woman’s Accent In Viral Video

A US-based TikToker using the handle @itsjustluxe posted a video mocking the accent of an Indian-origin woman who got arrested for shoplifting at a store in the United States. The video, titled “Indian lady at Target,” showed the TikToker mimicking the woman’s accent while she was caught on police body-cam requesting to pay for the items she allegedly stole. The TikTok clip went viral, gaining over 1.4 million views and triggering strong reactions online. Many users criticised the video for targeting the woman’s accent and making fun of her ethnic background.

Indian-Origin Creator Cassandra Jerome Responds to Racism

Content creator Cassandra Jerome, who is of Indian origin, responded strongly to the viral video and called out the TikToker’s racism. Jerome acknowledged that jokes can sometimes include cultural references but criticised the mockery that focused only on the woman’s accent. She said, “If the Indian accent is used in a joke that has some context and is done so well that it shocks me, it gets a laugh. But when the punchline is that we sound weird, I have learned something about you.” Jerome also mentioned how she had personally faced discrimination due to her accent in the US.

Viral Response Sparks Debate on Cultural Sensitivity

Jerome’s video addressing the issue gathered attention, with many online users agreeing with her perspective. She said, “Thousands of people around me had that accent. You’re hehe-ing and haha-ing over an accent that tons of people have. Expand your horizons and leave us alone. Please.” Her response resonated with others who pointed out the insensitivity shown in the original video. The viral backlash questioned the intent behind mocking someone’s voice and heritage and sparked a wider conversation on respecting cultural diversity in digital spaces.

Users Condemn TikToker’s Tone and Demand Respect

Social media users criticised the TikToker’s mocking tone and labelled it as toxic and racially insensitive. One user said, “It gets especially frustrating when it’s coming from another person of colour. Why are we putting each other down?” Another person commented, “When the joke is the accent itself, we’ve lost the plot.” A third wrote, “There are so many variations of Indian accents, but people love to mimic just one.” The incident highlighted growing concerns around racial stereotypes, casual mockery, and the need for responsible content on public platforms like TikTok.

