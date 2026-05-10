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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman

Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman

Gold prices in the UAE stayed near record highs on May 10, 2026, with 24K gold priced at AED 568.25 per gram amid rising geopolitical tensions and global market volatility. Safe haven demand, inflation concerns, and uncertainty surrounding the Middle East continue to support strong bullion prices across Dubai’s gold market.

Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman (Image: AI)
Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman (Image: AI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 13:25 IST

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Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman

On May 10, 2026, gold rates in the UAE continued to stay high, as global commodity markets were seen to be unsettled and the Middle East remained at the brink of war.On 10 May 2026, gold prices in the UAE were seen to be hovering around the current high levels, as the commodity markets of the world remained volatile and the Middle East remained at the cusp of a war. The latest update from Gulf News Gold And Forex Rates, showed that the rates of 24K gold and 22K gold were AED 568.25 and AED 526.25 respectively in Dubai. The rates for 21K and 18K gold were AED 504.50 and AED 432.50 per gram respectively. 

UAE Gold Rates Today May 10

The UAE gold market has seen wild swings in the last few weeks, as investors responded to increasing tensions between the United States and Iran and the greater Gulf area. Demand for safe haven gold has remained strong globally, as traders have watched events unfold around the Strait of Hormuz and regional security issues, analysts say. Other international markets have reported that worry over inflation, energy price swings and uncertainty about central bank policy have been aiding bullion prices to hold. 

Gold Purity Price (AED per gram) Market Status – May 10, 2026
24K Gold AED 568.25 Near recent highs amid global uncertainty
22K Gold AED 526.25 Strong demand in UAE jewellery market
21K Gold AED 504.50 Stable despite market volatility
18K Gold AED 432.50 Widely tracked by retail buyers
Country / City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 568.50 AED 566.50 +2.00
Dubai (UAE) AED 568.50 AED 566.00 – 566.50 +2.00 to +2.50
Qatar QAR 567.00 QAR 285* Sharp jump
Saudi Arabia SAR 587.00 SAR 290* Sharp jump
Oman OMR 59.95 OMR 59.70 +0.25

*Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

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22 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)- May 10, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 528.00 AED 526.50 +1.50
Dubai (UAE) AED 528.00 AED 526.50 +1.50
Qatar QAR 525.00 QAR 522.50 +2.50
Saudi Arabia SAR 538.00 SAR 536.00 +2.00
Oman OMR 56.10 OMR 55.95 +0.15

18 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)- May 10, 2026
Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 434.50 AED 432.75 +1.75
Dubai (UAE) AED 434.50 AED 432.75 +1.75
Qatar QAR 430.00 QAR 427.50 +2.50
Saudi Arabia SAR 441.00 SAR 439.00 +2.00
Oman OMR 44.40 OMR 44.20 +0.20

Dubai Gold Rates Today May 10

Dubai gold price history reveals that gold rates have been rising and falling considerably in the first half of May. Prices started the month at a price of AED 557.50 per gram 24K gold before dipping slightly to rally again to within the AED 568 price band. Gold prices in the UAE may continue to be volatile in the next few weeks, depending on the economic signals from the world and geopolitical events, according to market experts. Similarly, jewellery and bullion sellers in Dubai have noted that they have seen less activity in their sales, and many are waiting for prices to settle down before they make large purchases. 

Period 24K Gold Price (AED/g)
Early May 2026 Around AED 557.50
Mid-May High Around AED 568.25
Market Movement Brief dip followed by rebound
Topic Details
Main Gold Hub Dubai remains a leading global gold trading centre
Price Drivers International gold rates, US dollar, regional demand
Buyer Behaviour Consumers cautious amid high prices
Official Benchmark Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group rates widely followed

Dubai’s tax benefits, competitive pricing, and high demand for jewellery among tourists and residents alike keep it as one of the most vital gold trading centres in the world. The gold price in the UAE market is generally affected by the rates in other markets worldwide, the US dollar and the demand for gold in the region. The official gold rates offered by the Dubai Gold And Jewellery Group continue to be one of the most closely watched rates and benchmarks for buyers and investors in the Gulf region as of today.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 9 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman
Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman
Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman
Gold Rate Today On May 10, 2026: Check Latest 24K, 22K, 21K And 18K Gold Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia And Oman

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