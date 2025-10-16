LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Theft Caught On Video: Thief Steals Rs. 7 Lakh From A Shop Under 30 Seconds In Broad Daylight While Owner Went To Pee

Madhya Pradesh Theft Caught On Video: Thief Steals Rs. 7 Lakh From A Shop Under 30 Seconds In Broad Daylight While Owner Went To Pee

In Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, a thief stole ₹7 lakh in cash from an unattended shop in broad daylight while the owner was in the bathroom. The crime was caught on CCTV, now viral on social media. Police have registered an FIR and launched a search to arrest the accused.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter (PHOTO: Instagram)
Police have begun an investigation into the matter (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 16, 2025 19:36:41 IST

Madhya Pradesh Theft Caught On Video: Thief Steals Rs. 7 Lakh From A Shop Under 30 Seconds In Broad Daylight While Owner Went To Pee

In Chhatarpur town of Madhya Pradesh, a thief stole 7 lakh of cash in broad daylight that was stored in a shop when the owner went to the bathroom.

The issue was drawn to the attention by CCTV footage that leaked on social media on Thursday. 

Thief Steals ₹7 Lakh From Shop

As it is evident in the video, the thief went into a shop that was unattended. He then grabbed as much cash as he could out of the shop and ran out of the place with a bag of cash. 

The video has already been provided to the police as an evidence and an FIR has been registered on the grounds of the complaint. 

The police are already investigating the case and reviewing the CCTV footage to capture the accused. 

The suspect has been placed on a search to be arrested. Further details are awaited.

Thefts frequent in state

In the recent times, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) worth around Rs 12 lakh has been stolen in the blood bank of AIIMS Hospital.

The police in the case arrested 6 individuals who were accompanying the crime and found 1, 123 units of stolen plasma and cash of Rs 8.57 lakh with the accused.

In September last month, the band of crooks reportedly broke into the personal finance company and stole over 14 kg of gold and 5 lakh rupees in cash in a spectacular daytime heist. 

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS