Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

A shocking act of violence unfolded on Wednesday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, when a man allegedly shot his wife’s 28-year-old lover dead in broad daylight and then calmly lit a beedi before surrendering to police, as chilling video clips shared online showed.

How the Attack Happened in Meerut?

Reports say that the incident happened around midday, when the victim, who was identified as Surendra alias Sunil, was riding his motorcycle through the main market area of Ramraj. CCTV footage shows a masked man on a motorcycle approaching from behind and firing a shot into Surendra’s waist. As he fell forward onto the road, the attacker is seen coming up close and firing again at point-blank range.

Shoppers and passersby were stunned as many were seen fleeing in panic as the gunfire rang out near a crowded stretch in the marketplace. Some locals rushed to help and took the injured man to a nearby hospital, however doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Relationship Angle and Motive

According to reports, police reports suggest Surendra was in a long-term relationship with the accused man’s wife. Officials said Surendra’s partner, identified as Pradeep, believed that his wife had left him about one-and-a-half years ago and was living with Surendra after they had reportedly solemnised a court marriage. The police believe this ongoing dispute over the relationship fuelled the murder.

In a separate viral video that circulated after the shooting, the accused is seen holding the weapon and confessing to the killing. In the clip, he says he carried out the shooting as an act of revenge and even threatens that he would kill his wife as well. He can be heard telling viewers to share the video widely, including with the Meerut senior superintendent of police.

Another dramatic moment surfaced in the footage, which shows the accused surrounded by plainclothes police officers. He can be heard saying, “Cops didn’t pay heed to my complaint for the last one-and-half years.” Moments later, while still holding a firearm, he calmly lit a beedi before laying down his weapon and surrendering to the police.

Viral Confession and Surrender

In the longer clip, the man even boasts about firing three shots and insists that neither his family nor friends were involved. He warns that anyone who “runs away from home” could meet a similar fate, and he makes threats against certain police personnel as well.

Police confirmed they have taken Pradeep into custody after restraining him when he pointed a country-made pistol at officers. Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said the accused admitted to the killing in his video confession and cited the alleged elopement with his wife as the motive. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further legal proceedings are underway.

