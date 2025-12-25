LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

A manager at a private IT firm has alleged that she was gang-raped in a moving car by the company’s CEO and the husband of a senior executive, city police said on Wednesday. When she regained partial consciousness, she realised the CEO had molested her while the executive’s husband had raped her. Despite repeatedly pleading to be taken home, she alleged that they did not do so until around 5 am.

IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party.
IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 25, 2025 16:29:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

A disturbing incident has come to light in Udaipur after a dash cam video allegedly captured moments linked to a sexual assault. A manager at a private IT firm has alleged that she was gang-raped in a moving car by the company’s CEO and the husband of a senior executive, city police said on Wednesday. 

You Might Be Interested In

She also claimed that the woman executive was present in the vehicle at the time the assault and molestation took place. All three accused were detained and questioned the same day. 

Police said the alleged incident occurred on December 20 in the city’s Sukher area, during an outing marking the CEO’s birthday. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Really Happened?

According to the survivor’s statement, she attended the company’s CEO’s birthday and New Year celebration, which began at a hotel in Shobhgpura around 9 pm and lasted until nearly 1:30 am. 

She told police that excessive drinking took place during the party, leaving her in a semi-conscious state. It was during this period of vulnerability that the hosts, including the CEO, the woman executive head, and the executive’s husband, allegedly exploited her. 

The survivor further stated that the three offered to drop her off at home. She alleged that she was pressured into getting the executive’s head’s car and that instead of driving her directly to her residence, they stopped en route and bought an item resembling a cigarette. She claimed she was forced to consume it, after which she lost consciousness. 

Dash Cam Recorded Crime 

When she regained partial consciousness, she realised the CEO had molested her while the executive’s husband had raped her. Despite repeatedly pleading to be taken home, she alleged that they did not do so until around 5 am. 

Following the incident, the survivor said she reviewed the audio and video footage captured by the car’s dashcam, which she claimed recorded the entire assault. Traumatised and fearing for her safety, she later approached the police and filed a complaint on December 23, three days after the alleged incident. 

Police Detained Three Accused 

Police have registered a case of gang rape and initiated an investigation under the supervision of Additional SP Madhuri Verma of the women’s crime unit. 

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal confirmed that three people, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the case. A medical examination of the survivor has also been carried out, and authorities said the report is awaited as part of the ongoing probe. 

Also Read: Video Shows Heart-Stopping Moment Security Guard Saves Toddler From Falling Into Open Elevator Shaft | Watch

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: GANG RAPEit rape caseRape CaseUdaipur crimeUdaipur Horror

RELATED News

Sex On Namo Bharat Train: Meerut RRTS Operator Suspended, Couple Booked After Viral MMS Surfaces

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Caught On CCTV: Maid Drugs Patiala Family Using Sleeping Pills, Homeowner Alerts From Bengaluru To Stop Robbery- Chilling Details Inside

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Head Missing, Body Chopped: UP’s Sambhal Terrified As Wife Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming — When & Where To Watch Rohit Sharma’s Match

CAT 2025 State-Wise Toppers: Is Delhi Leading the List of Top Scorers Across India? Check List Here

Why 25/12/25 Is A Rare Universal Moment, And How This Powerful Date Could Transform Your Life Forever? All You Need To Know

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Who Was Ganesh Uikey? Most Wanted Maoist Leader With Rs. 1 Crore On His Head Shot Dead In Odisha

‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Affordable Homestay Near Dwarka Mor Metro Station – Garvik Stay

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Big Breakthrough For Bangladesh, Scientists Discover Ancient Hidden Treasure That Could Save Millions

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party
Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party
Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party
Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

QUICK LINKS