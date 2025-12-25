Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

A disturbing incident has come to light in Udaipur after a dash cam video allegedly captured moments linked to a sexual assault. A manager at a private IT firm has alleged that she was gang-raped in a moving car by the company’s CEO and the husband of a senior executive, city police said on Wednesday.

She also claimed that the woman executive was present in the vehicle at the time the assault and molestation took place. All three accused were detained and questioned the same day.

Police said the alleged incident occurred on December 20 in the city’s Sukher area, during an outing marking the CEO’s birthday.

What Really Happened?



According to the survivor’s statement, she attended the company’s CEO’s birthday and New Year celebration, which began at a hotel in Shobhgpura around 9 pm and lasted until nearly 1:30 am.

She told police that excessive drinking took place during the party, leaving her in a semi-conscious state. It was during this period of vulnerability that the hosts, including the CEO, the woman executive head, and the executive’s husband, allegedly exploited her.

The survivor further stated that the three offered to drop her off at home. She alleged that she was pressured into getting the executive’s head’s car and that instead of driving her directly to her residence, they stopped en route and bought an item resembling a cigarette. She claimed she was forced to consume it, after which she lost consciousness.

Dash Cam Recorded Crime

When she regained partial consciousness, she realised the CEO had molested her while the executive’s husband had raped her. Despite repeatedly pleading to be taken home, she alleged that they did not do so until around 5 am.

Following the incident, the survivor said she reviewed the audio and video footage captured by the car’s dashcam, which she claimed recorded the entire assault. Traumatised and fearing for her safety, she later approached the police and filed a complaint on December 23, three days after the alleged incident.

Police Detained Three Accused

Police have registered a case of gang rape and initiated an investigation under the supervision of Additional SP Madhuri Verma of the women’s crime unit.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal confirmed that three people, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the case. A medical examination of the survivor has also been carried out, and authorities said the report is awaited as part of the ongoing probe.

Also Read: Video Shows Heart-Stopping Moment Security Guard Saves Toddler From Falling Into Open Elevator Shaft | Watch