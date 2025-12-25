Video Shows Heart-Stopping Moment Security Guard Saves Toddler From Falling Into Open Elevator Shaft | Watch

A chilling video is circulating on social media that captures a split-second, life-saving act as a security guard rescues a toddler from falling into an open elevator shaft.

The footage shows the child wandering across the lobby area, where the elevator door ahead is open. The alert guard rushes in and pulls the toddler to safety, averting what could have been a fatal accident.

The heart-stopping moment has sparked widespread shock online, while also raising serious concerns about elevator safety, negligence, and the need for stricter safeguards in residential and commercial buildings.

Real life Hero ❤️❤️

अपनी आँख कान सदैव खुले रखिये! pic.twitter.com/mF0qx6jqoP — Vishal JyotiDev Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiDevSpeaks) December 24, 2025







What Really Happened?

The viral video captures the toddler slowly moving across the lobby, oblivious to the open elevator door ahead with no cabin visible. Just a few more steps could have resulted in a fatal fall.

Sensing the danger, the security guard jumps up from his seat and rushes forward, reaching the child at the last possible moment. He swiftly lifts the toddler into his arms and pulls them away from the open shaft, with the clip ending shortly after the dramatic rescue.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “The building owner should be sued for maintenance issues. Why the hell the door of the elevator shaft was open?”

Second user commented, “Well done to the guard but why isn’t the lift are cordoned off”

Another users commented, “Give this man a raise,” “Society should reward him.”

