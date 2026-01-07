ICC to Hold Talks With Bangladesh After Team Refuses to Play T20 World Cup 2026 Matches in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has convened an urgent meeting of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials in the wake of a refusal by the Bangladesh team to host their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. This arose in the aftermath of the exclusion of the Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League. It is believed that this became necessary because of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s firm stance

BCB chief Nazmul Hassan explained that their national side would not travel to India to participate in the tournament, which would be co-sponsored by India and Sri Lanka, requiring that all their matches occur in Sri Lanka or the UAE. “Safety for the players is an issue we will not negotiate on, especially following the events of late,” Hassan was quoted. Mazfrizur Mustaniz was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangladesh, along with demands that the Bangladesh-based IPL should be shelved.

ICC Officials Stated

Officials from the ICC confirmed that talks would begin through video conference this week to reach an agreeable solution on timetables before the end of June 2026. “We understand the issues around security, but must find a way to work towards a solution,” added the ICC representative. In the dispute between Sri Lanka and India regarding the joint bid to host, Sri Lanka has proposed to take on more matches, while India firmly maintains its position on the matter and insists on its right to host the matches. The dispute has the potential to delay fixture announcements, which could negatively affect the preparations of other teams.

Ripple effects

The selection of Mustafizur for the IPL has provoked the issue of the boycott once more, despite the cricketer having a contract worth Rs 9.2 crore, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended IPL’s domestic telecasts. Ironically, the signing of the fast bowler by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has a double effect as Pakistan is at the receiving end of the fallout. The dispute has raised a concern among fans that it might lead to the splitting of the global T20 event, thereby bringing back memories of the time when India and Pakistan had issues regarding the issuance of visas. With 16 teams competing to be crowned, ICC is in a difficult situation where it has to keep geopolitics and cricket’s unity in balance.



