IND vs ZIM: Sanju Samson Throws Away Another Start in T20 World Cup 2026 — Fans React

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson’s innings was reduced to a cameo as he wasted his start in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday at the Chepauk in Chennai. Although Samson provided the Men in Blue with an impactful start, fans rued his inability to not go on to make a big score.

Blessing Muzarabani breaks dangerous opening partnership

It was Zimbabwe’s new-ball seamer Blessing Muzarabani, who broke the opening stand in the fourth over of the innings. With the Kerala-born cricketer playing a pull shot and mistiming it, Ryan Burl took a sliding catch by running in from deep mid-wicket. The elegant right-handed batter had started his innings by clobbering a six and followed it by smashing another alongside a boundary, adding 48 for the opening wicket with Abhishek Sharma. However, he eventually managed a score of only 24 off 15 deliveries. The 31-year-old had been guilty of throwing away a start against Namibia too when he made 22 off 15 balls.

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Sanju Samson throwing away his start:

That is problem going with Sanju Samson…he is not able to utilise these start in big one 😭 — Jay Gupta (@guys_callme_Jay) February 26, 2026

Sanju Samson never disappoints…

. his opponents.#INDvsZIM — Tushar (@acc2467) February 26, 2026

Sanju Samson every time there is an opportunity to prove him with a big score pic.twitter.com/i1dImyt7DD — Aadarsh VAJPAI 🇮🇳 (@being_INDIAN_11) February 26, 2026

Both Team India and Zimbabwe in must-win territory

Meanwhile, both Team India and Zimbabwe are in a must-win territory after their heavy losses to South Africa and West Indies, respectively in their first Super 8 games. Should Zimbabwe lose today, they will be eliminated from the semi-final race. An India victory will make their fixture against the West Indies on Sunday a virtual quarter-final.

West Indies’ winning run came to a halt after South Africa beat them earlier on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

