LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

IND vs ZIM: India will have their eyes set on winning big against Zimbabwe when the two teams clash in Chepauk, Chennai, in the T20 World Cup 2026. A win by 75+ runs or a completed chase in 10-12 overs would wipe out India’s negative NRR.

Suryakumar Yadav's India would aim to win big against Zimbabwe in order to improve NRR. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav's India would aim to win big against Zimbabwe in order to improve NRR. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 26, 2026 13:44:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

India and Zimbabwe’s fate in the T20 World Cup 2026 could be decided by the result of their clash at Chepauk. In Chennai, the two teams will not only attempt to defeat each other but will also try to win big to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR). 

The defending champions will have their task cut out as they take the field in Chennai. Having lost to South Africa by 76 runs, India’s NRR dropped to -3.8. As they attempt to proceed to the next stage, there are multiple scenarios in which the ‘Men in Blue’ can make it to the semi-finals. 

Scenario 1: India Bats First: Win by 75+ runs

India’s only loss in the tournament has come while batting second. There is no doubt over the fact that Suryakumar Yadav-led side likes to bat first. If the defending champions get to bat first, Zimbabwe would want to make the most of the opportunity. 

You Might Be Interested In

Batting first, India would want to go big and score in excess of 200-220. In the second innings, the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, would have to hit their straps immediately to roll over Zimbabwe. A win by more than 75 runs would wipe out India’s negative NRR. If they win by even a higher margin, then they will inch closer towards South Africa’s NRR. 

Scenario 2: India Bowls First: Bowl Zimbabwe Out For a Cheap Score

If India has to bowl first, their target would be to have all their ace bowlers among the wickets. With the new ball, it would be imperative that Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the powerplay. While chasing, India would need to ensure a one-sided victory. Here is a look at the possible scenarios:

  • Zimbabwe scores 140: India chase down the score in 10.4 overs

  • Zimbabwe scores 160: India chase down the score in 11.2 overs

  • Zimbabwe scores 180: India chase down the score in 11.4 overs

  • Zimbabwe scores 200: India chase down the score in 12.1 overs

Any score above 130 could make things tricky for the Indian batters. So the aim for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side would be to bowl out for a score below 100-120. As falling wickets do not impact NRR, India can bat freely if they are chasing a small target. 

Also Read: IND vs ZIM | Why Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s X-Factor Despite Low Scores in T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMindiaIndia vs Zimbabweishan kishanjasprit bumrahsanju samsonsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026Varun Chakravarthyzimbabwe

RELATED News

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘No Excuses, Just Deliver’ — India Legend’s Stern Message For Team India Ahead of IND vs ZIM

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs ZIM | Why Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s X-Factor Despite Low Scores in T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

The Man Who Wants to Give AI a Soul

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

QUICK LINKS