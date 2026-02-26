IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

India and Zimbabwe’s fate in the T20 World Cup 2026 could be decided by the result of their clash at Chepauk. In Chennai, the two teams will not only attempt to defeat each other but will also try to win big to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The defending champions will have their task cut out as they take the field in Chennai. Having lost to South Africa by 76 runs, India’s NRR dropped to -3.8. As they attempt to proceed to the next stage, there are multiple scenarios in which the ‘Men in Blue’ can make it to the semi-finals.

Scenario 1: India Bats First: Win by 75+ runs

India’s only loss in the tournament has come while batting second. There is no doubt over the fact that Suryakumar Yadav-led side likes to bat first. If the defending champions get to bat first, Zimbabwe would want to make the most of the opportunity.

Batting first, India would want to go big and score in excess of 200-220. In the second innings, the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, would have to hit their straps immediately to roll over Zimbabwe. A win by more than 75 runs would wipe out India’s negative NRR. If they win by even a higher margin, then they will inch closer towards South Africa’s NRR.

Scenario 2: India Bowls First: Bowl Zimbabwe Out For a Cheap Score

If India has to bowl first, their target would be to have all their ace bowlers among the wickets. With the new ball, it would be imperative that Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the powerplay. While chasing, India would need to ensure a one-sided victory. Here is a look at the possible scenarios:

Zimbabwe scores 140: India chase down the score in 10.4 overs

Zimbabwe scores 160: India chase down the score in 11.2 overs

Zimbabwe scores 180: India chase down the score in 11.4 overs

Zimbabwe scores 200: India chase down the score in 12.1 overs

Any score above 130 could make things tricky for the Indian batters. So the aim for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side would be to bowl out for a score below 100-120. As falling wickets do not impact NRR, India can bat freely if they are chasing a small target.

