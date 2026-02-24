LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs ENG Weather Update: Pakistan Battle Thunderstorms And England as Rain Threat Looms Large Over T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash in Pallekele

Pakistan face England in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Pallekele, where weather conditions could still play a role. A potential washout could significantly impact Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semifinals of T20 WC 2026.

Will it rain during Pakistan vs England clash? (Photo Credits: AFP)
Will it rain during Pakistan vs England clash? (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 24, 2026 11:44:26 IST

Pakistan and England will lock horns with each other in Pallekele on Tuesday in their next Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Green had to settle with just one point after their previous encounter against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Both the sides shared one point each. 

England on the other side, will be coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka in their previous clash. England bundled out Sri Lanka for 95 while defending a target of 147. But the biggest question is will rain play spoilsport during this all important match?

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25 percent chance during the day in the city. Cloud cover is expected to be around 48 percent. In the night, the chances of showers coming is just 2 percent. Cloud cover, in the night, would be around 12 percent.

Jofra Archer vs Sahibzada Farhan

Talking about Jofra Archer, Sahibzada Farhan said that it’s not a big deal to face the pacer. “No, it’s not a big deal to face Jofra Archer. We have already faced him in Pakistan. We have good bowlers, they also bowl at 145. So it’s not a big deal. They (England) will definitely have planned it, but I have also planned it. It’s not that only he will have plans. So, we will see. It will be a good match,” he said. 

SQUADS: 

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS