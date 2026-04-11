PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh in the first match of the double-header today (April 11). The Shreyas Iyer-led side is sitting at number two in the points table with two wins in three matches. PBKS’ fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Kolkata.

The winner of the 2016 edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at number six with just one win and two points in three matches. The Hyderabad team will look to return back on track in this match after they suffered a defeat in the last match.

Here is a look at the match details.

Toss: 3 PM (IST)

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 April, 2026

Wicket-Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Aniket Verma

All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma (C), Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Harshal Patel

Where To Watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match LIVE?

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs SRH Weather Report: It is a day game, and there are no major weather concerns in Mullanpur. Clear skies are expected throughout, with temperatures around 32–33°C, according to AccuWeather. The chance of rain is minimal at just 2%, with about 42% cloud cover. Fans can expect a full, uninterrupted match.

PBKS vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Priyansh Arya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK, C), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player: Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Last 10 Matches

Also Read: Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between RR And RCB? — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz, Dhruv Jurel’s Calm Guide Rajasthan Royals to Comprehensive Win

