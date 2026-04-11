Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between RR And RCB? — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz, Dhruv Jurel’s Calm Guide Rajasthan Royals to Comprehensive Win

RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals continued their winning run in the IPL 2026 after beating RCB by 6 wickets in Guwahati on Friday. After rain forced a late start to the match, Riyan Parag put the Bengaluru side into bat. The Rajat Patidar-led side didn’t really have a great start to the proceedings as they lost wickets at regular intervals despite having scoring runs quickly. RCB eventually managed to post 201/8 in 20 overs after Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role and provided resistance when it was much needed.

Later, the it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering knock that provided the Royals with a perfect start while Dhruv Jurel held the fort at the other end. Sooryavanshi struck a 26-ball 78 while Jurel remained unbeaten at 81 off 43. Here we take a look at the key moments during the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 fixture in Guwahati.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: How Rajasthan Royals Bowlers Dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batters?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost Phil Salt on the very first delivery of the innings but Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with an aggressive partnership of 45 in just three overs. Kohli struck 32 off 16 while Padikkal scored 14 off 7. But the problems began for RCB in the powerplay itself as they lost three wickets in 4.5 overs with just 58 on the board. Archer’s pace and Ravi Bishnoi’s spin trap pushed the Bengaluru side on the backfoot.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: How Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer Got RCB Back In The Hunt?

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a collapse, captain Rajat Patidar tried to steady the ship from the other end. Patidar looked to hold the fort from one end in the start, he began to push the paddle in the later stage of the innings and eventually scored 63 off 40.

Apart from the skipper, Venkatesh Iyer also played a crucial role in taking RCB past 200-run mark. The left-handed batter struck an unbeaten 29 off 15.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Provided A Quick Start?

Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his fine touch and hammered 78 in just 26 deliveries which included seven maximums and eight boundaries. After Sooryavanshi departed, Dhruv Jurel took the onus on himself and batted right till the end. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten at 81 off 43 to see his side home by 6 wickets sparing two overs.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: What Did Riyan Parag Say About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he’s a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he’s happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think whatever he wants,” Parag said.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table |Latest Standings on April 11 After RR Defeat RCB — LSG, KKR, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

