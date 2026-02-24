T20 World Cup 2026: Are India Knocked Out? West Indies’ 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe Shakes Semifinal Race

India’s massive 76-run defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 has come as a big blow to the team’s chances of making it through to the semifinal. India’s NRR at the moment is -3.800. Moreover, West Indies etched a win by 107 runs against Zimbabwe on Monday that took their NRR to +5.350.

With both West Indies and South Africa winning their respective games with big margins, India’s qualification into the semis will now depend on a lot of permutations and combinations.

What Team India Needs to do?

India will have to defeat both Zimbabwe and West Indies. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will play Zimbabwe on Thursday in Chennai followed by their last Super 8 encounter against West Indies on Sunday. But just winning against both the sides won’t help.

The home side’s chances will heavily rely upon the result of the match between West Indies and South Africa. India will hope that South Africa clinch a win against the Caribbean side and Zimbabwe. If this happens, South Africa will have three wins in three matches and they will march ahead.

South Africa’s wins will hand India a genuine chance of moving ahead as they will then need to just win both their matches, get four points and end the Super 8 stage at number two spot.

What if South Africa Lose to West Indies?

If South Africa lose to West Indies and defeat Zimbabwe, then Zimbabwe will be out of contention but India’s chances will then depend on the NRR. India will not only have to win both their matches but they will have to do it with a bigger margin as all the three teams will have two wins and four points under their belt in that situation.

India’s Form

India came into the Super 8 stage on the back of four wins on the trot in the group stage but then lost the plot and suffered a defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

