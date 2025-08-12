WWE Raw Live Results 8/11/25: Seth Rollins Set For Title Showdown, CM Punk And Baron Corbin Unite

Last night at WWE Raw we had yet another night of twists and turns. Less than few hours before the show was set to start, a significant announcement altered the whole main event, making fans ask themselves about the surprises that were yet to occur throughout the night.

Naomi Pulled from WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The main event of the show was a WWE Women Wyld Chamber… championship match as Naomi was to defend her WWE Women World Championship against Iyo Sky. On a last-minute incident though, Naomi was withdrawn off the game due to failure to pass medical examinations. WWE is yet to disclose any information regarding the kind of her ailment and possible injury.

The champion was in the midst of spectacular streak because she was defending her WWE title at SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley and Sky. Fans were already sore that this was to be Sky first singles rematch to lose the championship to Naomi at Evolution earlier this summer.

CM Punk Targets Seth Rollins in Heated Opening Segment

CM Punk came to the ring to a huge ovation to begin the episode. Turning to Seth Rollins, Punk was irate at the champion having cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract after pretending to be injured so that he could take the title. Punk failed to keep his word: he would have shattered his legs and brought his title back.

LA Knight chimed in saying that Punk was wronged at summer slam but he must leave his matches alone. Knight believed he should have got the next shot at the title, and Punk said that he should stand behind him in que. They were brought to a halt by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed who would break the tension by throwing a tag team encounter later in the evening.

Dominik Mysterio Scores Controversial Win

The later event of the evening was more chaotically Cold War-like where Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Americano at first attempted to open a weapon that was in his mask, but Styles stopped him. Mysterio subsequently pulled it out and inserted it into his own mask where he used it to attack Styles and get the pinfall.

There was also an upset victory of Roxanne Perez, who defeated Iyo Sky on the night. After a miscommunication with the Kabuki Warriors up at the ringside, the roll up of Sky was opened with Perez holding the tights to give him more leverage. In another grave, Becky Lynch managed to score a reputation as she managed to defend the WWE Women Intercontinental Championship after effectively defeating Maxxine Dupri by reverting to her trademark Disarmer move to cut the deal.

Fatal Four-Way Confirmed for Clash in Paris

Breakker and Reed had a tag team match with CM Punk and LA Knight that never resorted in a clean finish with Seth Rollins interfering and assaulting both men. The fight attracted Jey Uso who assisted Punk and Knight beat down The Vision faction in a crazy ringside brawl.

Adam Pearce then announced a Fatal Foursome blockbuster, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash In Paris against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso. The fans went crazy but the breakout of idol to idol feuding occurred in funereal moments.

However, before the two would have time to reconcile, The Vision came around to ambush them together with Uso, and all the three antagonists lay flat in the ring. The night was concluded with the strongest side left standing tall as even more chaotic turn towards Clash in Paris occurred.

WWE Raw Results (8/11/25):

Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev — No Contest

Roxanne Perez def. Iyo Sky

Becky Lynch def. Maxxine Dupri (retains WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

CM Punk & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed — No Contest

