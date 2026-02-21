Audi Rolls Out 2026 RS5: Plug-In Hybrid V6, 2.9-Litre Twin-Turbo Engine, And Premium Sporty Interior—Check Mileage And All Details

German automotive giant Audi has unveiled the new 2026 RS5. It’s a big change for the RS5 series because this time it comes as a plug-in hybrid. That means it uses both petrol and electric power together. The company showed the RS5 in two shapes: a sedan and an Avant estate. The company says this new RS5 replaces the old RS4 Avant and earlier RS5 models in markets all over the world. So this is a fresh start for the name.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the RS5 has a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. This engine works with an electric motor that’s built right into its 8-speed automatic gearbox. Together, the petrol engine and electric motor make a massive 630 bhp and 825 Nm of torque.

Audi says the RS5 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The hybrid system comes with a 25.9 kWh battery pack (22 kWh usable), allowing for over 80 km of electric-only range. To manage all that power, Audi updated the Quattro all-wheel drive system with a limited-slip centre differential and a new rear electro-mechanical differential featuring “Dynamic Torque Control.”

Exterior and Interior Design

On the outside, the 2026 RS5 looks bold. It has a new front grille that blends into side air intakes and unique LED daytime running lights. The exhaust outlets sit close together in a sporty diffuser, while 20-inch wheels come standard (with 21-inch carbon-ceramic options available). However, the hybrid setup adds about 550 kg of weight and reduces boot space to 361 liters for the Avant and 350 liters for the sedan.

In terms of interior, the cabin features Dinamica trims, sports seats with heating and massage features, and signature red accents throughout. The company also offers sunroof as an option, rounding out a cabin that balances high-end luxury with Audi’s racing heritage.



