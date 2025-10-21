LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 01:55:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Impactive Capital has selected a handful of director candidates with experience in banking and payments to serve on financial technology company WEX's board, signaling its intent to push ahead with a planned proxy fight. Impactive, which owns 6.4% of WEX, signed up four industry executives to serve on its slate, two people familiar with the matter said. Impactive co-founder Lauren Taylor Wolfe may also stand as a director candidate, taking the number of total candidates to five, said the sources, who are not permitted to discuss the private agreements publicly. The selection of directors – long before the window to nominate candidates opens next year – underscores ongoing tension between the two sides. Impactive said in May, just two days after WEX's annual meeting, that it intends to run a proxy fight. WEX is valued at roughly $5 billion and its shares have fallen 13% since January. “We have a history of constructive engagement with Impactive and we welcome feedback from all our shareholders,” a WEX representative said. This would be only the second time in Impactive's eight-year history that the firm has nominated directors to a board. It settled its fight with financial technology company Envestnet in 2023 when the company added three directors to the board, including Taylor Wolfe. For WEX, Impactive selected Ellen Alemany, vice chair of First Citizens Bank, Ken Cornick, co-founder of airport security company CLEAR, Jim Fox, former interim CEO and current board chair of Envestnet and fintech investor Kush Saxena who is a former CEO of Getnet and was a former chief strategy officer of Mastercard. Taylor Wolfe is scheduled to speak at Tuesday's 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investment Summit in New York where investors will present their best investment ideas and present updates to existing activist campaigns. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nia Williams)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to Roblox over child safety

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

Cyber defenders sound the alarm as F5 hack exposes broad risks

Netflix's ad, gaming bets in focus as investors seek clarity on pay-off

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Daniel Naroditsky? Remembering ‘Danya’, The Grandmaster Who Taught World To Love Chess

Oil settles at 5-month low as supply glut fears mount

BRIEF-Planet Fitness Appoints Sarah Powell As General Counsel

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

UPDATE 1-Some analysts see imminent Fed halt to balance sheet drawdown on rate turbulence

Simeone heaps praise on Arteta's Arsenal, predicts tough Champions match

Lockheed has moon lander plans that could meet NASA's need for SpaceX alternative, company VP says

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher as earnings optimism fuels risk appetite

Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

Olympics-LA28, Oklahoma City mark 1,000 days to Games, confirm softball, canoe slalom venues

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions
Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions
Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions
Impactive picks directors to sit on WEX board amid ongoing tensions
QUICK LINKS