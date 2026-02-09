iPad 12 And iPad Air 8 To Debut Soon With Faster Processor, Apple Intelligence And More—Check All Updates And Leaks Here

Apple is gearing up to update its iPad lineup soon. The US-based global tech giant is likely to introduce the all-new iPad 12 and iPad Air 8. According to a report published in Bloomberg, the new devices will be processor centric rather than design updates. The base variant iPad is expected to be powered by Apple’s in-house A18 chipset whereas the iPad Air will likely be powered by M4 chip.

The report describes that the customers are expecting a major design update but might be they will be disappointed this year as the tech giant is keeping the hardware almost the same as previous generations.

The expected report of installing A18 chip in the base variant of upcoming iPad will play a key role because it will enable the support for Apple intelligence and the company’s AI-powered features. This is the very first time that an entry level iPad will gain access to Apple Intelligence tools. The company might use this as a major marketing highlight for the device.

The iPad 12 and iPad Air 8 will likely be more performance centric, whereas the iPad mini is expected to bring bigger upgrades to the table. The iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display which will enhance the contrast, colour accuracy, and overall visual quality, making the device standout in terms of hardware innovation this year. How iPad contributes to company

In terms of business, the iPads has shown a renewed momentum during the holiday quarter the iPad revenue increased by 6 per cent year-over-year which surprised everyone on wall street.

The company is expecting good results in terms of revenue and sales from the entry-level iPad. The company is planning under the hood to market the entry level device more aggressively towards enterprise customers. The upcoming devices are likely to build its momentum by bringing the affordability and AI-driven features together.


