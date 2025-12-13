LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO Revealed Its Game-Changing Strategies To Dominate The Flagship Market, Know Company's Secret Formula Of Success

iQOO Revealed Its Game-Changing Strategies To Dominate The Flagship Market, Know Company’s Secret Formula Of Success

After the launch of Iqoo 15 the company has started dominating the android flagship market. Nipun Marya, CEO of Iqoo told the reason behind the popularity of brand in the flagship segment

Published By: NewX Web Desk
Last updated: December 13, 2025 13:32:40 IST

Performance, this was the first word Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, told ANI during the launch of their flagship device–the iQOO 15. He speaked to the media very humble honestly; without making any unnecessary flair or unbelievable claims. The media conversation mirrors exactly what iQOO products convey: a laser focus on performance across software, display, cameras, and, of course, gaming. Over the years, many brands rise, fall, and reinvent themselves, but it is very rare to see one move with the calculated aggression iQOO has shown in India.  

The Challenger Arrives: 

The iQOO 15 is engineered for those who refuse to compromise, but it isn’t just about raw numbers. At its core lies the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q3, creating a multitasking powerhouse that comfortably handles everything from productivity to high-fidelity gaming. Perhaps the most striking upgrade is the Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED display–the first of its kind on an Android smartphone–which pushes brightness to a staggering 6000 nits while maintaining visual fidelity. 

Nipun further explained that beyond the hardware, the shift to OriginOS 6 signals a maturity in their approach to software. Co-created with community feedback, it brings fluidity and responsiveness that long-time users have been asking for. Whether it’s the 7000mAh silicon-anode battery or the Game Livestreaming Assistant designed for budding streamers, the device feels like a comprehensive answer to the demands of modern power users. 

iQOO leadership behind success 

However, the story here is bigger than just one phone. It is about how a young brand manages to capture the pulse of a complex market like India. In just five years, iQOO has built a customer base of over five million users-a testament to a strategy that prioritises listening over lecturing. 

This success isn’t accidental; it’s a reflection of leadership that understands the long game. When I asked Nipun about his future roadmap, his focus remained refreshingly grounded. “Our goal is not headline capturing first,” he told me. “Our goal is to do the right things, build the fundamentals, because finally if the fundamentals are strong, the brand will succeed”. 

The brand is in safe hands. With a great leadership team, who is solely focused on stabilising the foundation while pushing boundaries, iQOO is on a genuine quest to take the Indian smartphone market to the next level. They aren’t just selling phones; they are building a legacy, one satisfied user at a time. 

(inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 1:32 PM IST
