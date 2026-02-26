Kia Syros EV To Debut Soon In India: 49kWh Battery, 370Km Range, And Tech-Friendly Interior-check All Details And Launch Timeline

Kia automotive is gearing up to introduce a new EV on Indian roads, Kia Syros EV. The company has begun to show signs of a new electric vehicle coming soon. A test version of the Kia Syros EV was recently spotted undergoing trials on public streets, hinting that the company’s most affordable electric model is almost ready for its launch here. The test car was covered in camouflage, but keen eyes could still see that it was very different from the regular petrol and diesel Kia Syros already sold in India.

Kia Syros Design and Exterior The electric Syros share the same tall, boxy SUV look like the regular version, but there are some changes that show it’s meant to be fully electric. The test mule had a blanked‑off grille which is a common EV design feature that helps with aerodynamics since an electric car doesn’t need a big front grille for engine cooling. There was also a charging port clearly visible on the front left quarter panel, showing where owners will plug in to charge the battery. Other small changes spotted included updated rear bumper styling, fresh roof rails, and neon‑green brake calipers that add a sporty touch. The alloy wheels looked similar to the existing Syros, but these electric‑ready tweaks made it clear this was the EV version.



The Syros EV is expected to sit on a special electric vehicle platform known as the K1 platform, which it shares with the overseas Hyundai Inster EV. This setup will likely keep the SUV front‑wheel drive and help it stay affordable. While exact details about the battery size and performance have not been officially confirmed yet, early information suggests it may use either a 42 kWh or a 49-kWh battery pack same like the Inster EV. In tests, those packs can deliver roughly 300–370 km of range on typical driving conditions, which would give the Syros EV enough juice for daily city use and moderate road trips.

Kia Syros EV Interior

