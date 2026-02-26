LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Kia Syros EV To Debut Soon In India: 49kWh Battery, 370Km Range, And Tech-Friendly Interior-check All Details And Launch Timeline

Kia Syros EV To Debut Soon In India: 49kWh Battery, 370Km Range, And Tech-Friendly Interior-check All Details And Launch Timeline

Kia is testing the Kia Syros EV in India. The EV keeps the tall, boxy SUV look but adds a blanked grille, charging port, and sporty touches. It may use a 42–49 kWh battery with 300–370 km range and could debut in early-to-mid 2026 as an affordable electric SUV.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 26, 2026 16:49:02 IST

Kia automotive is gearing up to introduce a new EV on Indian roads, Kia Syros EV. The company has begun to show signs of a new electric vehicle coming soon. A test version of the Kia Syros EV was recently spotted undergoing trials on public streets, hinting that the company’s most affordable electric model is almost ready for its launch here. The test car was covered in camouflage, but keen eyes could still see that it was very different from the regular petrol and diesel Kia Syros already sold in India. 

Kia Syros Design and Exterior 

The electric Syros share the same tall, boxy SUV look like the regular version, but there are some changes that show it’s meant to be fully electric. The test mule had a blanked‑off grille which is a common EV design feature that helps with aerodynamics since an electric car doesn’t need a big front grille for engine cooling. There was also a charging port clearly visible on the front left quarter panel, showing where owners will plug in to charge the battery. Other small changes spotted included updated rear bumper styling, fresh roof rails, and neon‑green brake calipers that add a sporty touch. The alloy wheels looked similar to the existing Syros, but these electric‑ready tweaks made it clear this was the EV version. 
 
The Syros EV is expected to sit on a special electric vehicle platform known as the K1 platform, which it shares with the overseas Hyundai Inster EV. This setup will likely keep the SUV front‑wheel drive and help it stay affordable. While exact details about the battery size and performance have not been officially confirmed yet, early information suggests it may use either a 42 kWh or a 49-kWh battery pack same like the Inster EV. In tests, those packs can deliver roughly 300–370 km of range on typical driving conditions, which would give the Syros EV enough juice for daily city use and moderate road trips. 

Kia Syros EV Interior

In terms of interior, the electric Syros could borrow many of the features from the petrol model, possibly including dual 12.3‑inch screens for the driver cluster and infotainment, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and safety technology like Level‑2 advanced driver assistance. But Kia has not yet shown the cabin of this EV prototype in public spy shots. 
 
Kia has not announced an official launch date yet but testing on Indian roads and interest from buyers mean an early‑to‑mid 2026 debut is likely. After the launch, the Syros EV could become one of the most affordable electric SUV options in India, going up against rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and other compact electric models that are gaining popularity. 
 
With India’s EV market growing fast, this next Syros model could be a big step for Kia in reaching everyday buyers looking for an electric vehicle that doesn’t cost much.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS