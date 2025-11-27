Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: This Amazing EV Starts At Just 19.95 Lakhs With Luxury Interior And Modern Design, Check Details

Mahindra has launched its all-new XEV 9S in India at Jaw dropping price of Rs. 19.95 lakhs. This car from Mahindra marks its entry into electric SUV space. The experts believe that Mahindra XEV 9S is the EV counterpart to Mahindra’s popular XUV700 but as compared to XUV700 the XEV 9S has several upgradations and changes.

The booking of the car will begin on 14th January whereas interested buyers can have a test drive from 5th December onwards. The company will start deliveries from 23rd January 2026.

K ey features of Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra’s new XEV 9S will feature three different battery options, 59 kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. The power output of the car is 228 bhp for 59kWh, 241 bhp with 79kWh and 282 bhp with the largest 79kWh battery option. All the options produce 380 Nm of torque. The company claims that a car can attain a speed of 0-100 kmph in just 7 seconds.

Design and Interior of Mahindra XEV 9S

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes with Mahindra’s new electric design language with a shut-off grille, L-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked projector lamps. The new EV offers a full width light bar and flush-fitted door handles. On the side, Mahindra offers areo-optimized wheels and roof rails as well.

In the interior, the XEV 9S features a three-screen layout, and addition screen for second row passengers. Apart from this, the interior consists of a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon audio system, powered tailgate, ambient lighting, and reclining second row seats.

Safety features of Mahindra XEV 9S

The all-new Mahindra XEV 9S offers 7 airbags including a knee airbag along with Level 2+ ADAS, brake-by-wire. Apart from this, the Mahindra XEV 9S gives a blind view monitoring system and intelligent emergency braking.