19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

The '19 minute viral video' on Instagram has raised a lot of stress all around and the government has already said that it is not verified if real or if it is AI made or manipulated. The cops are asking for the public not to share the video and they are also emphasizing that it is against the law which makes it punishable to spread obscene or fake content.

19 Minute Viral Video (Image Credit: X)
19 Minute Viral Video (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 8, 2025 16:47:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

The ’19 minute viral video’ that has been labeled as such and that is circulating on social media in India is the source of much confusion and concern as people wonder whether the video is a real one or a fake one created by artificial intelligence. The video is said to depict a couple involved in sexual acts but no reliable source has confirmed any of the allegations. The authorities and the digital experts are cautioning that the video might be a product of alteration and that there is no solid proof that the people shown in it are the same as those identified by some social media users. 

Police Shares Warning Over 19 Minute Viral Video

Because of the doubts and the possible bad consequences, the police have made strong warnings against the video being shared. According to the laws of the home country, particularly sections 66, 67, and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, distributing or forwarding intimate or explicit videos without consent is a punishable offense. The violators may have to pay hefty fines, serve a prison sentence, or do both. The officials made it clear that even if the video is AI generated or fake, spreading it would still be a crime.

19 Minute Viral Video 

Apart from the legal issues, the dispute has led to a discussion about consent, privacy, and online responsibility that goes beyond the legal implications. The supposed video has been the cause of emotional suffering for some individuals wrongly identified, sometimes resulting in harassment, defamation, and rumor mongering. Meanwhile, the whole situation draws attention to the fact that unverified content whether real or AI altered can easily and quickly spread through social media, thus posing a risk to innocent people. The experts plead with the users to turn a blind eye to the hype, not to share any dubious content, and to give priority to digital ethics over curiosity. 

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 4:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
19 Minute Viral Video: Real Or DeepFake? Police Issue Warning Over Sharing

