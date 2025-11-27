LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

Sofik SK in his latest video tried to pacify the situation by saying that the video was old and that the viewers should stop circulating it.

(Image Credit: Sofik SK via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Sofik SK via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 27, 2025 13:55:18 IST

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

The Bengali social media influencer Sofik SK has returned to his online presence with a new video just a few days after the incident of his private MMS clip allegedly with his girlfriend going viral and causing a massive uproar. He had been offline for a short while, but he was already back with a bang. The leak went viral almost instantly, and the discussions about the topics of privacy, consent, and the influence of social media started once more. It was a 15 minutes video that was spread rapidly through various channels, thereby attracting a lot of spotlight and criticism.

Sofik SK Viral Video

Sofik SK in his latest video tried to pacify the situation by saying that the video was old and that the viewers should stop circulating it. He even mentioned that some close friends, who were apparently jealous of his growing popularity, were the ones who leaked the content. On the other hand, his girlfriend, whom some sources have named Dustu Sonali, has reportedly claimed the leak to be a betrayal, has also accused of blackmail, and has even pointed out a friend who she says is the one who shared the video without consent.

Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

This whole incident has again brought in discussion the issues of privacy and online harassment in the influencer’s world. Many people on social media platforms were not happy with the fact that the private contents can be made public, and no punishment is given to the one who does it. They also stressed that sharing such private matters can be very emotionally draining for the people involved. On the other hand, while some fans have shown their support for Sofik SK, others keep being critical and are calling for more transparency and accountability. The whole issue just highlights how fast digital fame could turn personal weakness into public curiosity as it unfolds.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:55 PM IST
Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

Bengali Influencer Sofik SK Posts Fresh Video Following MMS Scandal

