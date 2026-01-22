LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Faith Or Waste?': Man Pours Milk Into Ganga While Hungry Children Try To Get Some; VIRAL Video Sparks Online Debate | WATCH

‘Faith Or Waste?’: Man Pours Milk Into Ganga While Hungry Children Try To Get Some; VIRAL Video Sparks Online Debate | WATCH

Viral Video: A viral video from a riverbank has triggered a wider debate on social media, placing a centuries-old religious ritual under modern scrutiny. The clip has reignited conversations around faith, food wastage, and social responsibility in contemporary India. The widely shared video shows a man performing dugdhabhishek, the ritual offering of milk, by pouring it into the Ganga.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 22, 2026 16:06:26 IST

Viral Video: A viral video from a riverbank has triggered a wider debate on social media, placing a centuries-old religious ritual under modern scrutiny. The clip has reignited conversations around faith, food wastage, and social responsibility in contemporary India.

What The Viral Video Shows

The widely shared video shows a man performing ‘dugdhabhishek’, the ritual offering of milk, by pouring it into the Ganga. As the milk flows into the river, a group of young girls carrying containers approaches the spot, appearing to hope they can collect some for consumption.

Moments later, the devotee is seen adjusting his position to ensure the milk does not reach the children’s utensils. The brief exchange, captured on camera, quickly spread across platforms, prompting intense reactions from viewers.

Online Reactions: Ritual Versus Responsibility

The clip drew sharp responses from netizens, many of whom questioned whether the milk could have been put to better use. Several users argued that the offering might have served a more meaningful purpose if given directly to the children.

Others criticized what they described as food wastage in religious practices, suggesting that offerings made at temples and religious sites could be redirected to support the underprivileged. Some comments framed the issue in ethical and spiritual terms, stating that compassion and service to the needy reflect the true essence of faith.

Supporters Defend The Act Of Devotion

Not all responses were critical. A section of users came out in support of the devotee, emphasizing that religious rituals are deeply personal and should not be judged solely through a social or economic lens.

Furthermore, the supporters argued that ‘dugdhabhishek’ holds symbolic and spiritual significance, and altering or interrupting such practices could undermine their religious meaning. They also stressed the importance of respecting individual beliefs, even as society continues to grapple with issues like hunger and inequality.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:06 PM IST
