Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

A massive data breach has reportedly put millions of email users at risk, including accounts associated with Google’s Gmail, marking one of the largest credential breaches ever detected, according to cybersecurity experts.

According to Troy Hunt, the Australian security researcher who runs the breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, claimed that the stolen trove containing 3.5 terabytes of data surfaced online this month.

183 Million Passwords Leaked

The New York Post reported that the leaked database includes 183 million distinct accounts, including roughly 16.4 million email addresses that have never appeared in earlier data breaches.

How to Check if Your Password Has Been Leaked?

To find out if your credentials have been compromised, users can visit HaveIBeenPwned.com and enter their email addresses. The site gives a detailed timeline of a flagged email breach.

What Should You Do If Your Password Has Been Leaked?

Taking the right security steps immediately can protect your email. The first thing to do is change the password and enable two-factor authentication.

How Did Hackers Get the Data?

Hunt said that the leaked credentials were captured through ‘Stealer logs’, which are files collected and stored by malicious programs called infostealer malware.

How Password Reuse Can Expose All Your Online Accounts?

Many people use the same password for several online accounts, including banking, cloud services, and social media, which gives cybercriminals an easy path to break into all of your digital platforms through “credential stuffing.”