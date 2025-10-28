LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

A massive data breach has reportedly put millions of email users at risk, including accounts associated with Google’s Gmail, marking one of the largest credential breaches ever detected, according to cybersecurity experts. The New York Post reported that the leaked database includes 183 million distinct accounts, including roughly 16.4 million email addresses that have never appeared in earlier data breaches.

A massive data breach has reportedly put millions of email users at risk. (Representative Image: Unspalsh)
A massive data breach has reportedly put millions of email users at risk. (Representative Image: Unspalsh)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 28, 2025 13:13:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

A massive data breach has reportedly put millions of email users at risk, including accounts associated with Google’s Gmail, marking one of the largest credential breaches ever detected, according to cybersecurity experts. 

According to Troy Hunt, the Australian security researcher who runs the breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, claimed that the stolen trove containing 3.5 terabytes of data surfaced online this month. 

183 Million Passwords Leaked

The New York Post reported that the leaked database includes 183 million distinct accounts, including roughly 16.4 million email addresses that have never appeared in earlier data breaches. 

How to Check if Your Password Has Been Leaked?

To find out if your credentials have been compromised, users can visit HaveIBeenPwned.com and enter their email addresses. The site gives a detailed timeline of a flagged email breach. 

What Should You Do If Your Password Has Been Leaked? 

Taking the right security steps immediately can protect your email. The first thing to do is change the password and enable two-factor authentication. 

How Did Hackers Get the Data?

Hunt said that the leaked credentials were captured through ‘Stealer logs’, which are files collected and stored by malicious programs called infostealer malware. 

How Password Reuse Can Expose All Your Online Accounts? 

Many people use the same password for several online accounts, including banking, cloud services, and social media, which gives cybercriminals an easy path to break into all of your digital platforms through “credential stuffing.” 

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 183 million passwords leakedbiggest email password breach 2025change leaked passwordcredential stuffing attackcyber security tipsdata breach 2025email password leakHave I Been Pwnedhome-hero-pos-10how hackers steal passwords using infostealer malwarehow to check if your password is leakedhow to protect your Gmail from a password leakinfostealer malwarepassword breach checkersocial media passwordsteps to secure your accounts after a data breachstolen credentials onlinetwo-factor-authenticationwhat to do if your email password is compromised

RELATED News

Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

LATEST NEWS

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Bollywood Music Director Duo Aikarth Purohit and Kapil Paliwal Collaborate with Actor-Director Himanshu Singh Rajawat for the Rajasthan-Based Crime Thriller Film SAGWAAN

Spain's blue-chip IBEX finally tops 2007 record high

Tyler Oliveira Defends ‘Poop Throwing Festival’ Video Filmed In India, American YouTuber Offers Mock Apology

Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

FREE ChatGPT Subscription For All! OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Is Going 100% Free From This November- Here’s How

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach
Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach
Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach
Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

QUICK LINKS