‘They Chose the Wrong Target’: Australia-Based NRI Woman Pulls Out Sword After Egg Attack On Car, Scares Off Bike-Borne Robbers in Ludhiana

A dramatic and unusual scene unfolded on a road near Ludhiana in Punjab late on Friday evening when an Australia-based NRI woman turned what looked like a robbery attempt into a viral moment of courage. The incident was captured on video by her aunt, shows Harjind Kaur brandishing a sword and chasing away two men on a bike who were allegedly trying to target her car.

Kaur, who had returned from Australia just a couple of weeks earlier for a holiday, was driving with her mother-in-law and aunt to a relative’s home in Dehlon, a part of Ludhiana, when she began to feel uneasy. She told reporters that two men on a motorcycle seemed to be following her persistently even after she slowed down and made way for them to pass.

Egg Attack and Quick Thinking

Reports say that the situation took a worrying turn when one of the bike-borne men allegedly threw eggs at her car’s windshield, a trick sometimes used by robbers to block the driver’s view and force a stop. “I could not understand what happened; I had never encountered such a situation before,” Kaur later said. Inside the car, her aunt and mother-in-law began shouting in panic.

Instead of stopping, Kaur made a bold choice. She parked the car, got out with a sword she said she keeps in the vehicle for safety, and walked toward the suspects. Video from her aunt’s phone shows her standing in the road, sword raised, daring the men to come closer. The tactic worked as the bikers were taken aback and fled immediately.

Accused Held, Video Goes Viral

“They chose the wrong target,” Kaur said with a slight swagger after the ordeal. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising her quick thinking and bravery. Ludhiana police confirmed they had registered a case and held two suspects in connection with the incident. Authorities also praised her response, saying she acted with remarkable presence of mind.

Such acts of courage, where women resist robbery attempts, have been seen elsewhere in India too. In Lucknow, a woman fought off a chain-snatcher outside her home and forced the assailant to flee. She then helped police identify him from CCTV footage.

