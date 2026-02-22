LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'You Are Abusing Us': Three Women From Arunachal Pradesh Racially Harassed By Neighbors In Malviya Nagar, Delhi; FIR Registered | Watch Viral Video

According to the victims, the issue would have been solved with a peaceful conversation but ended up in harassment due to the way they looked and who they were.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 11:18:24 IST

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were reportedly racially harassed by people in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, earlier this month and the cases were referred to as racial harassment by the local news.

What Happened Here?

The incident was reported to have happened on 19 February when the drilling work being done in the fourth floor apartment of the victims led to the falling of dust and debris to the lower floor, which is what made a neighbor on the first floor to complain. What started as a quarrel over a small disturbance, soon became antagonistic with the victims claiming that the resident had used derogatory and racially abusive butts at them and the people in the whole Northeast region. The case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station as an FIR and the Special Commissioner of Police stated that he is keeping a watchful eye on the investigation. 

These three women explained that the interaction went out of control than the initial complaint and stereotyping and genuinely discriminating remarks about the nature and vocation of the northeasterns occurred, and they were deeply offended and hurt their self respect. They have not only sought apology on the accused but on others in the neighbourhood saying the incident is an extension of racial prejudice against persons of Northeast in big metropolis cities such as Delhi. According to the victims, the issue would have been solved with a peaceful conversation but ended up in harassment due to the way they looked and who they were. 

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 11:18 AM IST
QUICK LINKS