WATCH: US Woman Dances To Bhojpuri Song On New York Street, Video Goes Viral, Indians Love Her Moves

Indian cinema has enthralled movie buffs worldwide over the years. Bollywood movies and their stars are popular across the globe. From Shah Rukh Khan to Tamil stars like Rajinikanth, Indian film stars are adored and loved for their performances. Indian music is not behind. It is known for the likes of A. R. Rahman and others.

US Woman Dances To A Bhojpuri Song

In an endearing incident showing global love for Indian music, a US woman was seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song. The woman is captured dancing energetically on a crosswalk in New York. The clip shared on the Instagram handle @logielingo has gone viral with millions of views. The woman makes aesthetically pleasing moves to the Bhojpuri song while standing at the center of a zebra crossing.

While pedestrians walking around were seen enjoying the dance, online users in India were happy to see a foreign woman dancing to a desi song.

Also Read: ‘Wife Turns Into A Snake At Night And Bites Me’: UP Man’s Bizarre Plea Stuns Officials

Indian Social Media Users React

The video is going viral on social media, with online users praising India’s cultural exchange. Instagram users praised the woman for showing love for the Bhojpuri score.

As the video is gaining millions of views, Indian social media users are flooding the post with comments

“You should have to get a chance in Bhojpuri Industry,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Thanks for representing Bhojpuri in the world,” Another praised her for representing Indian culture in the US.

Another user wrote, “Hey hey you are really interesting person. i am from@india and i love this song because its a bhojpuri song and thats my mother tongue and its nice song by pawan singh.”

WATCH VIDEO:







Video Goes Viral, Receives Mixed Reactions

The video has received a mix of reactions from Indian users. Some responded with surprise, some resorted to humor, while some shared the admiration.

“Pure vibes! only Bhojpuri songs can make New York streets feel like a wedding dance floor.” Another commented, “This is what happens when East meets West in the best possible way,” another user wrote.

Some even called out her for blocking traffic on a public road.

“This is fun but blocking traffic in NYC is risky,” while another added, “Hope she did not get a ticket for this performance.” A user chimed in, “This has to be the coolest promotion of Bhojpuri music ever witnessed abroad.” Another said, “New York got its Bhojpuri groove.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Indian Man Celebrates Divorce With Milk Bath And ‘Happy Divorce’ Cake, Says ‘Meri Zindagi, Meri Rules’