Viral Video Leaked: Sofik SK, Kajal Kumari, Dhunu Juni And Sweet Zannat Private Clips Shake MMS World In 2025

Sofik SK: November 2025 has emerged as a turning point for India’s online safety landscape, with four major MMS-related controversies erupting across social media. Together, they expose how rapidly AI, deepfake tools and digital editing techniques are being weaponized against both influencers and everyday users.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 17:27:05 IST

Sofik SK: November 2025 has emerged as a turning point for India’s online safety landscape, with four major MMS-related controversies erupting across social media. Together, they expose how rapidly AI, deepfake tools and digital editing techniques are being weaponized against both influencers and everyday users. The speed at which these clips spread and the confusion over what is genuine, has left several individuals battling harassment, stigma and long-term emotional damage.

The controversies linked to Bhojpuri actor Kajal Kumari, Bengal creator Sofik SK, Assam influencer Dhunu Juni, and Meghalaya’s Instagram personality Sweet Zannat have dominated online debate. In many instances, viewers initially believed the footage to be authentic. Later forensic reviews exposed AI deepfake and body-swap manipulation, as well as human-driven leaks motivated by revenge and targeting.

MMS 4 Viral Video: A Surge In AI-Generated Fake Content

Cybersecurity analysts call November 2025 one of India’s most alarming months for deepfake circulation. Experts note that modern AI tools can produce highly convincing synthetic videos in minutes, making it nearly impossible for general audiences to distinguish doctored clips from reality, especially when they spread through private chats or short-video platforms.

Looking ahead to 2026, investigators expect a surge in complaints involving both public figures and private citizens. They argue that India urgently needs stronger AI regulations, tighter cybercrime enforcement, quicker reporting systems and clearer legal definitions to prevent personal images, careers and relationships from being destroyed by fabricated or leaked content.

Sofik SK Case: Leaks, Revenge Motives And Digital Targeting

One of the most widely discussed cases involves West Bengal creator Sofik SK, whose 16-minute private clip surfaced across multiple platforms without warning. He alleges the footage is old and was leaked by someone close to him as an act of revenge. Overnight, his personal life became public gossip, leading to trust issues within his circle.

A second shorter video later emerged, showing him in an intimate moment. Fact-checking revealed it to be a blend of staged and digitally altered material. These incidents underline how rising online visibility makes creators vulnerable to blackmail, impersonation and reputational damage through manipulated or reused footage.

Sweet Zannat Case: Misidentification Fuels A 19-Minute Deepfake Storm

Meghalaya influencer Sweet Zannat found herself at the centre of a 19-minute MMS controversy after a video featuring an unknown couple was misrepresented online as her private clip. Many viewers wrongly assumed she was the woman in the footage, sparking trolling, moral policing and targeted harassment.

Subsequent forensic analysis confirmed the video was a deepfake, with mismatched facial structures and artificially generated frames. Despite clarifications, users continued tagging the wrong influencer. Zannat posted a public explanation that received over 16 million views within hours, reflecting both widespread confusion and viral curiosity.

Kajal Kumari Case: Deepfake Attack And The Porn-Bot Network

In early November, Bhojpuri entertainment circles were shaken when a supposed MMS featuring 15-year-old Kajal Kumari went viral. Within hours, the clip spread nationwide, subjecting her and her family to tremendous emotional strain and social pressure.

Investigators later confirmed the footage was an AI deepfake created using face-mapping technology. The digital trail traced back to an international porn-bot network known for mass-producing manipulated videos. Kajal termed the attack “digital character assassination” and filed a formal complaint with cyber authorities.

Dhunu Juni Case: AI Body-Swap Abuse Targets A North-East Influencer

Assam influencer Dhunu Juni faced a similar crisis when a claimed private tape circulated widely online. Forensic experts quickly detected signs of AI body-swap manipulation, uneven lighting, inconsistent backgrounds and unnatural facial movements.

Deeply affected, she said, “AI ने मेरी जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी।” (AI ruined my life) her case highlights how creators from smaller regions, often without large support systems, are increasingly targeted by organized cyber gangs using synthetic content to trigger large-scale harassment.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 5:27 PM IST
