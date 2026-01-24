LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple all-out war Iran Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

Officers detained the woman and her boyfriend for questioning before transporting them to the police station, where they confirmed that police investigation results would determine their future actions.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 13:29:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

A strange event took place in Kanpur’s Chakeri area on Friday morning when a young man became trapped inside a locked box at his girlfriend’s house for 45 minutes and the situation became popular on social media. Police reported that the woman had invited her boyfriend to her house at 11:30 AM because her family members were out for work and she wanted to meet him in a secret location. The situation turned into a state of emergency when her aunt entered the house without warning and she heard strange sounds coming from within. The woman used a large box to imprison her boyfriend because she wanted to avoid detection by her aunt and she opened the door to her aunt while lying that no one else was inside her home.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch: girl hides boyfriend viral video 

The family members suspected something wrong so they secured the main entrance and summoned the woman’s brother and mother to return home. The team conducted a complete search of the room and all areas of the house but they found no trace of the missing young man. The box emitted faint sounds which made them realize someone had entered it.



The woman kept the key because she said her clothing remained locked inside and her family members attempted to unlock the door by force. The family members decided to call the police because they had tried multiple methods to rescue the man but failed while their anxiety about his wellbeing continued to increase. 

Police Investigation Going On

The police arrived at the location around noon to request the box be opened. The young man exited the building after his release from confinement which lasted almost one hour, he emerged from the building because he needed to breathe. The moment exists as video evidence which has distributed widely across the internet yet it created a serious situation for all involved. Officers detained the woman and her boyfriend for questioning before transporting them to the police station, where they confirmed that police investigation results would determine their future actions.

Also Read: Snowfall Turns Sacred As Seven Couples Wed At Triyuginarayan Temple, The Legendary Wedding Site Of Lord Shiva And Parvati | WATCH

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 1:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: boyfriend trapped in box viral videogirl hides boyfriend viral videogirl hides boyfriend viral video watchKanpur news viralKanpur Viral Videotrending viral video

RELATED News

Snowfall Turns Sacred As Seven Couples Wed At Triyuginarayan Temple, The Legendary Wedding Site Of Lord Shiva And Parvati | WATCH

Who Is The Couple In The ‘1 Minute 42 Second’ Viral Train Toilet MMS? Check Full Story Behind Privacy Controversy

Brooklyn Beckham vs Brand Beckham: Inside The Trademark Dispute Rocking The Famous Family

Who Is Adam Presser? Meet The New CEO Of TikTok’s US Joint Venture Amid Ownership Shake-Up, Check His Education Qualifications And Last Job Profile

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

LATEST NEWS

Shaarib–Toshi Unveil “Ishq Da Haasil” at Grand Launch of Their Dream Sufi Album Roohaniyat

Harmanpreet To Lead In Perth: BCCI Unveils India Women’s Test And Asia Cup Squads

US Snow Storm: 180 Million On Alert, 8,300 Flights Cancelled, Power Lines Snap, Ice-Coated Roads Bring Havoc Across 18 States

How Will Indian Stock Markets Tackle Union Budget 2026? February 1 Has Investors On Edge, Volatile Market Expected

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

Apple Rolls Out AI Pin With Dual Cameras, Microphone, And Speaker: Check Launch Date And Features

Vande Mataram to Soon Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem: MHA Plans Guidelines

Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

JEE Main 2026 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For All Categories

Why Has ‘The Raja Saab’ Producer SKN Filed FIR Amid Brutal Online Trolling Of Prabhas Film

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action
WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action
WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action
WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

QUICK LINKS