WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

A strange event took place in Kanpur’s Chakeri area on Friday morning when a young man became trapped inside a locked box at his girlfriend’s house for 45 minutes and the situation became popular on social media. Police reported that the woman had invited her boyfriend to her house at 11:30 AM because her family members were out for work and she wanted to meet him in a secret location. The situation turned into a state of emergency when her aunt entered the house without warning and she heard strange sounds coming from within. The woman used a large box to imprison her boyfriend because she wanted to avoid detection by her aunt and she opened the door to her aunt while lying that no one else was inside her home.

Watch: girl hides boyfriend viral video

The family members suspected something wrong so they secured the main entrance and summoned the woman’s brother and mother to return home. The team conducted a complete search of the room and all areas of the house but they found no trace of the missing young man. The box emitted faint sounds which made them realize someone had entered it.







The woman kept the key because she said her clothing remained locked inside and her family members attempted to unlock the door by force. The family members decided to call the police because they had tried multiple methods to rescue the man but failed while their anxiety about his wellbeing continued to increase.

Police Investigation Going On

The police arrived at the location around noon to request the box be opened. The young man exited the building after his release from confinement which lasted almost one hour, he emerged from the building because he needed to breathe. The moment exists as video evidence which has distributed widely across the internet yet it created a serious situation for all involved. Officers detained the woman and her boyfriend for questioning before transporting them to the police station, where they confirmed that police investigation results would determine their future actions.

