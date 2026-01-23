LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance: The video, reportedly filmed at a popular tourist spot in Manali, shows the influencer dancing outdoors in snowy conditions. As the clip gained traction, several users criticised the act as inappropriate for a family-oriented hill station frequented by tourists of all age groups.

Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral. Photos: Instagram
Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral. Photos: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 23, 2026 12:46:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance: A video showing an influencer performing a dance in a bikini amid snowfall in Manali has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of online backlash and renewed debate over content boundaries, public decency, and responsible digital behaviour. While the identity of the influencer in the video remains unclear, the clip has been widely shared across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users.

You Might Be Interested In

The video, reportedly filmed at a popular tourist spot in Manali, shows the influencer dancing outdoors in snowy conditions. As the clip gained traction, several users criticised the act as inappropriate for a family-oriented hill station frequented by tourists of all age groups. Others questioned whether such content was suitable for public spaces, especially in culturally sensitive locations.

Who is Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Influencer? 

Megha Rani has been identified as the influencer behind the viral Manali snow bikini dance video that has sparked widespread outrage online. Who often shares bold and provocative content on social media that pushes boundaries. 

You Might Be Interested In

Her latest clip, shot amid snowfall at a popular tourist spot in Manali, quickly went viral, triggering sharp criticism from users who questioned the appropriateness of such content in a public, family-friendly location.

Social Media Reaction Over Viral Snow Bikini Dance Video

When we thought nothing worse was left to see, social media proves us wrong again. No respect for the place, no respect for locals. These are family spots and tourist destinations, not cheap content zones. Because of such people, these places are slowly getting ruined. pic.twitter.com/miGFHponVY

— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 22, 2026

She is roaming in a tourist spot in a bikini.

Do feminist girls consider this empowering now?

Note – Obviously, it’s her choice. It’s a free country, and she can do whatever she wants. pic.twitter.com/9CKfjMJkiL

— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) January 22, 2026

Tourism is dead. ‘Content creation’ killed it.

You drive 10 hours for peace, only to find a ring light and a dance reel in progress.

It’s no longer about where you are. It’s about who sees you there.pic.twitter.com/GCv40ykdQr

— Suren Yadav (@surenrk) January 22, 2026

Viral 3-Minute 24-Second MMS Video 

Arohi Mim, the famous social media influencer from Bangladesh with millions of followers, has recently found herself in the spotlight due to rumors on social media about a so called leaked ‘3-minute 24-second MMS video’ associated with her, a trend that has generated a lot of curiosity and concern on the internet. 

However, the social media excitement aside, there is no confirmed proof that any such indecent video exists or was ever leaked from her private material, and fact-checkers have labeled the allegations as unfounded and part of a digital misinformation campaign.

7-Minute 11-Second Umair Pakistan Viral MMS 

Circulating widely across various social media platforms, a viral video of 7 minutes and 11 seconds attributed to a Pakistani man named Umair has captured the attention of many people. 

This has raised concerns and controversies regarding online privacy invasions. The video, which is said to show intimate scenes of people in a private space, has been referred to in trendy posts as Umair Viral Video or Umairy 7:11, however, there is still no official confirmation about the video’s truth or where it came from. Search interest around the term has dramatically increased on Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp groups, and search engines, which in turn has led to a rise in engagement with posts and links claiming to have the clip.

Also Read: 6 Minutes 39 Seconds Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Pakistani Influencer Breaks Silence On Private Video Leak, Says ‘I Feel Like….’

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 7 min umair mms videobikini manali videommsnude videoumair pakistan viral mmsumari pakistan mmsviral 3 min mms videoviral bikini dance video in manaliViral Manali Snow Bikini Dance

RELATED News

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

“Almost Nude Amid Snowfall”: Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Video By Influencer Sparks Massive Online Backlash, Ignites Debate On Decency And Content Limits | WATCH

Tragedy in Loni Kalbhor: 5-Year-Old Crushed by Speeding Vehicle Inside Society, Shocking Video Goes Viral0

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

LATEST NEWS

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

Who Are Alka Kerkar And Rajeshree Shirwadkar? Leading Contenders In Race For Mumbai Mayor Post In BMC

‘One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position’: Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Killer Love Behind Bars: Priya Seth, Convicted Of Murdering Ex, To Wed Five-Time Killer On Parole In Jaipur Today

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

WATCH: BCCI President Mithun Manhas’ Reaction To India-Bangladesh Question Goes Viral

Meet Simran Bala: The Trailblazing 26-Year-Old CRPF Officer Leading An All-Male Contingent And Shattering Stereotypes This Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2026: Top Wishes, Messages, Greetings & Status To Share With Family & Friends on 26 January | WhatsApp Story ideas

‘Maatrubhumi’ Teaser OUT: Salman Khan Unveils Patriotic Song From ‘Battle Of Galwan’ | Watch

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral
Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral
Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral
Who Is Megha Rani? Influencer’s ‘Almost Nude’ Bikini Dance Video During Snowfall In Manali Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS