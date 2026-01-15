LIVE TV
Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker 'Veronica' In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker ‘Veronica’ In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

Ahead of Trump–Machado talks, the US seized the sixth Venezuela-linked oil tanker, Veronica, in the Caribbean as sanctions enforcement intensifies.

US seized the sixth Venezuela-linked oil tanker. (Photo: X/@Southcom)
US seized the sixth Venezuela-linked oil tanker. (Photo: X/@Southcom)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 15, 2026 21:18:53 IST

Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker 'Veronica' In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

The United States has seized another oil tanker linked to Venezuela, marking the sixth such interdiction in recent weeks, just ahead of a high-profile meeting between US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

US officials confirmed on Thursday that the vessel, identified as Motor Tanker Veronica, was boarded and seized in the Caribbean Sea as part of Washington’s intensified enforcement of sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil industry.

What Happened to Tanker ‘Veronica’?

According to the US Southern Command, the crude oil tanker Veronica which marine records suggest was sailing under a Guyanese flag was intercepted during a pre-dawn operation involving US Marines and Navy personnel. The boarding was carried out with support from the US Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice.

The military said the operation was launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and that the vessel was apprehended “without incident.” Social media footage released by Southern Command showed service members descending onto the ship from a helicopter.

Although the exact location was not disclosed, ship-tracking data indicates the tanker was last recorded off the coast of Venezuela about 12 days ago.

Why the Seizure crucial?

The seizure comes days before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Machado, a key figure in Venezuela’s opposition movement, underscoring Washington’s hardline stance against Venezuela’s oil trade and its broader effort to isolate the country economically.

US authorities said the Veronica was operating “in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean,” calling the action another success of Operation Southern Spear, the US military campaign targeting illicit oil shipments.

Sixth Tanker Seized in Weeks

The Veronica is the sixth foreign-flagged oil tanker seized by the US military in recent weeks for allegedly carrying Venezuelan crude or having done so in the past. Last week, Southern Command confirmed the boarding of another vessel, Olina, near Trinidad, also launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The crackdown follows the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was detained in Caracas and transferred to the United States earlier this month—an event that significantly escalated regional and global tensions.

Impact on Venezuela’s Oil Economy

Oil exports are the backbone of Venezuela’s economy, accounting for about 95% of its export earnings, with China as its largest buyer. Research firm Beyond The Horizon estimates that Venezuela has repaid over $50 billion in debt through crude oil shipments, though approximately $12 billion remains outstanding.

US enforcement actions, including the recent seizure of a Russian-flagged tanker previously named Bella 1, have further disrupted Venezuela’s ability to move oil, while also straining diplomatic ties with Moscow.

US Signals Continued Enforcement

“The Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere,” Southern Command said, signaling that more interdictions could follow as the Trump administration moves to tighten control over the global distribution of Venezuelan oil.

With diplomatic pressure mounting and sanctions enforcement intensifying, the seizure of Veronica highlights how oil has become a central battleground in Washington’s strategy against Venezuela just as Trump prepares for talks with one of Caracas’s most prominent opposition leaders.

ALSO READ: What Is Insurrection Act? Why Is Trump Threatening To Use It Over Anti-ICE Protests In Minnesota

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 9:18 PM IST
Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker 'Veronica' In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

