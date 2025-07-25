Home > World > ‘Do the Right Thing’: Donald Trump Publically Clashes With Fed Chair Powell Over…

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell clashed publicly during a visit to the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., sparking a heated argument over soaring renovation costs. The dispute, unfolding at the construction site, also reignited tensions over Trump’s demand for lower interest rates and earlier calls for Powell’s resignation. Despite the confrontation, Trump later told reporters he’s not considering firing Powell—yet.

Donald Trump and Fed Chair Powell clash over $3.1B renovation cost, interest rates, and leadership during Fed site visit. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 25, 2025 03:02:00 IST

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday were seen in a publich showdown where two two exchanged heated arguments ver the cost of renovations at the Fed’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Heated Exchange Between Donald Trump and Jerome Powell

The heat exchange between the two happened when Trump visited a construction site at the Federal Reserve. POTUS has been pressing Fed chair to lower intersts even asked him to resign  if he doesn’t oblige.

However, during the todays visit, Trump said he is not considering firing Powell  as he had hinted earlier several times.

“To do that is a big move, and I just don’t think it’s necessary,” Trump told reporters during a separate press interaction following his tour of the site. “I believe that he’s going to do the right thing,” he added.

What is The Latest Dispute Between Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell?

Shortly after Trump arrived at the site, he and Powell were seen walking the grounds together in white hard hats. While speaking to reporters, Trump claimed that the renovation of two historic Fed buildings had exceeded $3.1 billion in costs.

Powell immediately disputed the number.

“I haven’t heard that from anybody,” Powell said, adding that Trump’s figure likely included the costs of a third government building that had been “built five years ago.”

Trump replied, “So we’re going to take a look. We’re going to see what’s happening, and it’s got a long way.”

Donald Trump Trump Says He Wants Fed Chair To Lower Interest Rates

When asked by a reporter whether Powell could say anything to get Trump to ease his criticism, the president responded, “Well, I’d love him to lower interest rates.”

Trump’s appearance at the Fed was accompanied by several officials and political allies. He had previewed the visit earlier on Truth Social, saying he would be joined by Powell, Senators Tim Scott and Thom Tillis, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Chairman Bill Pulte, and his appointees to the National Capital Planning Commission, James Blair and Will Scharf, along with construction professionals.

