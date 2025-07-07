Fake News Alert: Pak Pushes Fake Agenda, Shares Old Image Claiming Indian Embassy Attacked By Taliban In Kabul

A purported image is circulating online, claiming to show an attack on the Indian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In the viral image, it is claimed that the Indian embassy was allegedly set on fire by the Taliban in the capital of Afghanistan.

However, News X investigated the image and found that it was an old image that was clicked 11 years ago.

Claim:

Multiple users posted the image on social media, and several articles were also published claiming the building in the image to be the Indian embassy, which was attacked by the Taliban.

Investigation:

The News X ran the image shared along with the viral post through ‘Google Reverse Image Search’ and found that the image was an old image that was clicked 11 years ago.

CONCLUSION:

The image, which was shared by multiple social media users, was found to be fake. The News X found that the claim is false.

ALSO READ: Bitchat By Jack Dorsey: The Future Of Private Messaging Without Any Internet Required