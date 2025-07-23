LIVE TV
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support

An Indian man was brutally assaulted in a suspected racist attack in Tallaght, Dublin, prompting strong condemnation from the Indian Embassy in Ireland. The embassy confirmed it is in contact with the victim and Irish authorities, and providing all necessary assistance. Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra also met Indian community leaders and slammed Ireland’s public broadcaster for allegedly downplaying the incident.

Indian Embassy condemns racist attack on Indian man in Dublin; offers help, urges justice as community rallies in support. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 22:00:42 IST

The Indian Embassy in Ireland on Wednesday said that it was in touch with the Indian victim in Tallaght, adding that all assistance was being offered to him.

Indian Embassy in Ireland Issues Statement

The embassy said that it was in touch with all the relevant authorities in this regard.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national happened in Tallaght, Dublin, Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard.”

Indian Ambassador in Ireland Meets Representatives of Indian Community

Akhilesh Mishra, Indian Ambassador to Ireland met the representatives of Indian community associations across Ireland and also voiced strong-worded condemnation against the attack.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Ambassador H.E. Shri Akhilesh Mishra met the representatives of Indian community associations across Ireland, at the Embassy.”

In a post on X, Mishra said, “How can an “ALLEGED” assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of Raidio Teilifis Éireann, Ireland’s National Public Service. Thank Hon Paul Murphy, Ireland’s National Police and Security Service & Irish people for their sympathy, support to the innocent victim. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice!”
https://x.com/AkhileshIFS/status/1947289213445018007

Dublin South West Together, a local community, expressed solidarity with migrants to the region.

Racist Attacks On Immigrants in Ireland

In a post on Facebook, they announced a community stand out.

“A vicious racist attack in Kilnamanagh which left an Indian man needing hospital treatment. The man was walking through Kilnamanagh when he was set upon by a gang of youths. The man was stabbed, beaten and stripped. False accusations about the man were later spread on social media in an attempt to justify the attack,” it said.

“Racists and Far Right groups have stoked the fire against immigrants for months and this has fuelled racism across Dublin city.

Our local community will be taking a stand against this attack. The people being attacked are our neighbours, their children are the children of our neighbours. We must stand by them and not allow racists who inflict violence to gain any more. Who lives here belongs here! Let this be a turning point against racist attacks in our community, Tallaght! Join our community stand out on Friday at 6.30pm!” the post read.

(ANI)

