Home > World > Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders

Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Warnings were issued in Japan and the US, with Hawaii expected to be hit hardest. Fukushima nuclear plant workers were evacuated. Authorities worldwide scrambled emergency responses as waves were forecast to reach several coastlines within hours.

8.8 quake off Kamchatka sparks Pacific-wide tsunami warnings; Hawaii, Japan on high alert, Fukushima workers evacuated. Photo/X.
8.8 quake off Kamchatka sparks Pacific-wide tsunami warnings; Hawaii, Japan on high alert, Fukushima workers evacuated. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 30, 2025 12:21:00 IST

A strong earthquake of magnitude 8.8 hit off off Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula prompting tsumami warning and alerts across several countries. Several coastal areas in US have been alerted for impending tsunami with Hawaii expected to to be affected most. 

Japan Tsunami Warning: Workers Evacuated From Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant

Simmilarly alerts and warnings have been issued in Japan also. Workers at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant were evacuated on Wednesday.

Also Read: Did Ryo Tatsuki’s Manga Really Predict The 2025 Japan Earthquake And Tsunami? Here Is What Social Media Thinks

“We have evacuated all workers and employees,” a spokesperson for Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which operates the Fukushima plant, told AFP. The spokesperson added that there was “no abnormality” detected at the site.

The Fukushima facility is known for infamous 2011 nuclear disaster after a tsunami hit the plant and caused three reactors to melt down. It still remains under close observation.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa on Wednesday confirmed there were no signs of damage, irregularities, or injuries at the plant in the wake of the latest quake.

Japan Takes Measures To Combat Tsunami Threats

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged residents in threatened areas to evacuate immediately to higher ground or safe shelters.

A dedicated task force was set up at the prime minister’s office at 9:40am to coordinate emergency response efforts. Ishiba instructed officials to provide timely, accurate information to the public and to work closely with local authorities to implement safety measures.

Where Else Has Been Tsunami Warning Issued?

The US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts across the Pacific, warning of “hazardous tsunami waves” expected within three hours of the quake. It predicted waves over 3 metres for Russia and Ecuador, with heights between 1 to 3 metres potentially impacting Japan, Hawaii, Chile, and the Solomon Islands.

US President Donald Trump also acknowledged the tsunami threat in a social media post, confirming Hawaii was under alert due to the “massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean.”

“A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” he wrote.

Also Read: Tsunami Warning Live Updates: Tsunami Strikes Hawaii After Magnitude 8.8 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka

Tags: earthquaketsunami warningWorld news

RELATED News

Did Ryo Tatsuki’s Manga Really Predict The 2025 Japan Earthquake And Tsunami? Here Is What Social Media Thinks
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning
What Is a Tsunami Warning And Where Has It Been Issued After the Kamchatka, Russia Earthquake
India Issues Tsunami Advisory For Citizens In US After 8.8 Magnitude Russia Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

LATEST NEWS

Yusuf Pathan’s Emotional Celebration Steals the Show as India Champions Reach WCL 2025 Semis
Will Manchester United vs Bournemouth Be A Friendly Or A Showdown? Match Preview, Prediction, Team News
BTS Jungkook’s Starbucks Coffee Controversy Triggers BDS Boycott In Gaza, ARMY And Netizens Divided
Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders
NSDL IPO Day 1: Investors Alert! Surges With Premium And Strong Demand — Complete Guide Inside
Haryana CET 2025 answer key released, objection window closes by Aug 1
Who Is The Liar, Donald Trump Or PM Modi? Questions Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Watch
James Cameron Confesses: ‘Even Titanic Didn’t Prepare Me’ For The Haunting, Powerful Journey Into The Ghosts Of Hiroshima Story
John Hastings’ 18-Ball Over Stuns Fans as Pakistan Crush Australia in WCL 2025
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Opens: Big Names, Big Bets, Big Numbers — Everything You Need To Know Before Investing
Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders
Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders
Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders
Is Fukushima Nuclear Plant Safe After 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Warnings? Japan Issue Evacuation Orders

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?