Kuwait-Based Jazeera Airways Cancels Flights To 9 Indian Cities: Check For Destinations, Refund And Reebooking Guidelines

Kuwait-based airline, Jazeera Airways will stop flying to nine cities in India for more than a month from 10 April to 15 May due to “operational reasons.”

Flights to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada will be affected.

What Is The Scenario Of Refunds And Rebooking?

Passengers travelling on the affected route will receive full refunds. Bookings made via travel agents will be refunded to the credit shell and any bookings done via the airline’s official website or app will be refunded in the same account.

The airline has requested the passengers travelling to other Indian cities other than the affected cities should once crosscheck with the schedules before moving to the airport.

What The Airline Has To Say On The Issue?

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused by this cancellation. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control. Despite these challenges, our commitment remains unwavering. We continue to serve our eight destinations in India through our operational base in Dammam, supported by nearly 500 dedicated Jazeera employees who are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and reliable travel experience. Our focus remains on maintaining connectivity and providing the best possible service to our passengers during this time,” says Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways.



Flying through Dammam keeps travel options open, but it might take longer or may include more stops than flying directly from Kuwait.

What The Travellers Should Keep In Mind?

Airlines in the area are changing their flight times because of local issues, which means there are possibilities of more such sudden cancellations. If you are traveling soon, especially on high-traffic routes, you should check your flight status frequently.

As these flights are paused until mid-May which is considered as a busy time for travelers, it will be harder for passengers to find open seats and booking other airlines will be highly expensive.

What Are The Alternatives Amid Cancellation?

Kuwait Airways is starting flights to Chennai, India, and Paris, France. These flights will stop in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, along the way in days to come. The airline is adding these routes because of recent changes and growth in the region.

Flights to Chennai will start on April 10, and to Paris on April 23, says Abdulwahab Al Shatti, Kuwait Airways CEO and quoted by The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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