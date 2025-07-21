Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

The Alaska Peninsula experienced a 6.2 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning, according to reports from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 3:58 AM IST at a depth of 48 kilometres. The epicentre was located 81 kilometres south-southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, a small community on the peninsula’s eastern side. Although the quake was described as “notable,” local authorities reported no injuries or damages. The USGS did not issue any tsunami warning following the seismic activity.

High Seismic Activity Recorded in Alaska Peninsula

The USGS stated that the earthquake resulted from thrust faulting near the subduction zone interface between the Pacific and North American plates.

The Alaska Peninsula lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it a region of high seismic activity. On July 17, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 7.3 also struck the same region at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. That earlier quake triggered a tsunami warning, later downgraded to an advisory, and eventually cancelled after the threat level reduced.

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tajikistan After Alaska Tremor

Around 45 minutes after the Alaska earthquake, a separate 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan. The National Centre for Seismology recorded the tremor at 4:43 AM IST at a depth of 23 kilometres. The coordinates of the epicentre were 37.39° North and 72.58° East.

No reports of damage or injuries have emerged so far. Authorities in both regions are monitoring the aftershocks and checking the safety of infrastructure.

