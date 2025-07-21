LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu Ferry Catches Fire Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula early Monday, with its epicentre located near Sand Point. No tsunami warning was issued, and no damage has been reported so far.

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 08:30:23 IST

The Alaska Peninsula experienced a 6.2 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning, according to reports from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 3:58 AM IST at a depth of 48 kilometres. The epicentre was located 81 kilometres south-southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, a small community on the peninsula’s eastern side. Although the quake was described as “notable,” local authorities reported no injuries or damages. The USGS did not issue any tsunami warning following the seismic activity.

High Seismic Activity Recorded in Alaska Peninsula

The USGS stated that the earthquake resulted from thrust faulting near the subduction zone interface between the Pacific and North American plates.

The Alaska Peninsula lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it a region of high seismic activity. On July 17, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 7.3 also struck the same region at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. That earlier quake triggered a tsunami warning, later downgraded to an advisory, and eventually cancelled after the threat level reduced.

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tajikistan After Alaska Tremor

Around 45 minutes after the Alaska earthquake, a separate 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan. The National Centre for Seismology recorded the tremor at 4:43 AM IST at a depth of 23 kilometres. The coordinates of the epicentre were 37.39° North and 72.58° East.

No reports of damage or injuries have emerged so far. Authorities in both regions are monitoring the aftershocks and checking the safety of infrastructure. 

Must Read: Bihar Becomes First State In India To Launch A Bridge Maintenance Policy: A Revolutionary Step In Infrastructure Safety

Tags: Alaska EarthquakeEarthquake In Alaskahome-hero-pos-4

More News

Shocking Revelation: Emily Simpson Opens Up About Son Luke’s Brave Battle With Rare Eating Disorder ARFID
Paul Pogba Calls Rashford Transfer ‘A Turning Point’ for Manchester United
IMD Issues Orange Alert In Six Districts Of Uttarakhand, Schools Shut
Over 500 People Rescued, Three Died After Indonesian Passenger Ferry Caught Fire At Sea
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska
Denny Hamlin Takes 2nd Consecutive NASCAR Win At Dover In Rain-Hampered, Overtime Finish
Venus Williams Returns To Tennis, Calls Out Serena Williams To Come Out Of Retirement
Who Was Preta Gil? Brazilian Singer And Daughter Of Gilberto Gil Dies After Battling Cancer In US
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AAIB Expands Panel, Ropes In Veteran Pilot Captain RS Sandhu
Delta Pilot Narrowly Escapes Midair Crash With US Air Force B-52 Bomber – Pilot, Passengers Reveal Ordeal
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?