Nepal Protests Turn Deadly: Police Allegedly Shoot Protester in Head Over Social Media Ban

On Monday, protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal, clashed with police outside the Parliament building over the government’s ban on social media. Demonstrators jumped over wire barricades, carried posters, and surrounded the building, forcing outnumbered riot police to retreat.

The police eventually took shelter inside the Parliament complex and opened fire as the situation spiraled out of control. At least 16 people were killed and several others injured, according to reports. The protesters were largely young people, often referred to as Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2010.

Nepal Protests: Curfew Declared in Sections of Kathmandu

Authorities imposed a curfew in parts of Kathmandu, including areas around the Parliament, government secretariat, and presidential house. Protesters claimed they had planned a peaceful demonstration, but said the police used excessive force.

“We were planning a peaceful protest, but as we advanced, we saw the police acting violently. They are firing on people, which goes against the idea of a peaceful protest. Those in power cannot impose their authority on us,” one protester told ANI news agency.

Another participant described how a friend was shot in the head while standing on the road. “A while ago, the police fired bullets that missed me but hit a friend behind me. My friend was shot in the head. Are they allowed to do this?” he said.

Rally Against Social Media Ban

The protest was against the Nepal government’s ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and WhatsApp, which came into effect on September 4. The government said the ban targeted platforms that had not registered with Nepalese authorities. Officials claimed that users with fake accounts were spreading hate speech, fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes.

The rally was organized by ‘Hami Nepal’ after getting prior approval from the Kathmandu district administration. Reports said organizers used social media to share protest routes and safety instructions with participants.

Latest reports suggest protests spread from Kathmandu to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s hometown in Damak, about 400 km away, the Kathmandu Post reported. Young demonstrators threw stones at his house, set fires, and blocked the East-West Highway. Police fired warning shots to control the situation and restore traffic.

