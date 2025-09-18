Spectacular! Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | Watch
Spectacular! Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | Watch

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with images of PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, marking a grand tribute and highlighting strong India-UAE ties. Global leaders, including UAE President and WHO chief, extended wishes as Modi launched key health campaigns.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa glows with PM Modi’s images on his 75th birthday. (Photo:X/ANI)
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa glows with PM Modi’s images on his 75th birthday. (Photo:X/ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 18, 2025 07:54:22 IST

On Wednesday Dubai saw a spectacular tribute as the iconic Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The world’s tallest building illuminated the night sky with PM Modi’s portraits, birthday greetings, and celebratory visuals, marking a grand gesture of respect and friendship.

The dazzling display not only honoured the Indian Prime Minister but also symbolised the growing strategic partnership between India and the UAE, rooted in mutual respect, cultural ties, and economic collaboration.

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended warm wishes to PM Modi on social media, writing: “Sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people.”



Leaders wished Modi birthday wishes

Global leaders also joined in extending greetings. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Modi’s leadership, noting that even on his birthday, the Prime Minister marked the day by launching a women’s health initiative in India.

On Wednesday, In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi launched a series of health and welfare campaigns, including ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah. These initiatives aim to strengthen women’s healthcare, fight malnutrition, and improve preventive and curative services across the country.

