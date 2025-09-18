Spectacular! Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up For PM Modi’s 75th Birthday | Watch

On Wednesday Dubai saw a spectacular tribute as the iconic Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The world’s tallest building illuminated the night sky with PM Modi’s portraits, birthday greetings, and celebratory visuals, marking a grand gesture of respect and friendship.

The dazzling display not only honoured the Indian Prime Minister but also symbolised the growing strategic partnership between India and the UAE, rooted in mutual respect, cultural ties, and economic collaboration.

Earlier in the day, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended warm wishes to PM Modi on social media, writing: “Sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people.”

#WATCH | Dubai’s Burj Khalifa illuminated tonight with the images of PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/gamw6cRaoq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025







Leaders wished Modi birthday wishes

Global leaders also joined in extending greetings. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Modi’s leadership, noting that even on his birthday, the Prime Minister marked the day by launching a women’s health initiative in India.

On Wednesday, In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi launched a series of health and welfare campaigns, including ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah. These initiatives aim to strengthen women’s healthcare, fight malnutrition, and improve preventive and curative services across the country.

ALSO READ: PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey