LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated sharply after reports of Taliban troop movements toward the border surfaced online. The developments follow deadly Pakistani airstrikes that reportedly killed more than 80 people across multiple Afghan provinces.

Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions rise after Taliban troop movement videos and deadly airstrikes, sparking fears of border clashes. Photo: X.
Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions rise after Taliban troop movement videos and deadly airstrikes, sparking fears of border clashes. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 23, 2026 11:35:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have triggered fresh fears of a military escalation, with reports and viral videos suggesting that Taliban forces are moving toward the border areas. Videos circulating on social media appear to show military vehicles transporting Taliban fighters toward Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan. Observers warn that the latest developments could signal the possibility of renewed clashes between the two sides in the near future.

Ahmad Sharifzad, a social media user from the region, claimed in a post on X, “today, around 50 military vehicles carrying Taliban militants moved from Ghazni towards Paktia, DandPathan district to start a direct war against Pakistan army.”

Pakistan Airstrikes Kill Over 80 People In Afghanistan

The developments come after Pakistan carried out airstrikes across multiple locations in Afghanistan, reportedly killing more than 80 people. According to Geo News, citing Islamabad’s security sources, the strikes targeted seven sites across Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan has conducted multiple operations in the region in recent weeks, saying they were in response to suicide attacks that Islamabad blamed on groups operating from Afghan territory.

The locations targeted in the latest strikes reportedly included:

New Centre No. 1 and New Centre No. 2 in Nangarhar

Khwariji Maulvi Abbas Centre in Khost

Khwariji Islam Centre and Khwariji Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar

Khwariji Mullah Rahbar and Khwariji Mukhlis Yar in Paktika

Afghan Defence Ministry Condemns Attacks, Taliban Vows Retaliation

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence strongly condemned the strikes, stating that they hit civilian areas, including a religious school and residential homes in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks resulted in “dozens of deaths and injuries, including women and children,” and described the operation as “a breach of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.”

The ministry further warned of retaliation, saying, “We hold the Pakistani military responsible for targeting civilians and religious sites. We will respond to these attacks in due course with a measured and appropriate response.”

Taliban Leadership Holds Emergency Consultations After Pakistan Airstrikes

Following the airstrikes, senior Taliban leaders convened urgent consultations. Reports indicate that top leadership summoned key meetings in Kabul and Kandahar to assess the situation and decide on next steps.

Taliban sources also accused Pakistan of violating prior understandings between the two countries.

“Pakistan has violated the ceasefire; we are informing all mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye,” a source said.

Border Tensions Between Afghanistan And Pakistan

The latest escalation comes amid a surge in militant violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated in recent years, particularly after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

In October 2025, border clashes between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban fighters reportedly caused significant casualties on both sides. Despite several rounds of negotiations, the two countries have struggled to achieve lasting de-escalation.

Kabul has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups operate from Afghan soil, maintaining that Pakistan’s security challenges are an internal matter.

Also Read: India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 9:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newshome-hero-pos-4kabulpakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80
Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80
Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80
Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

QUICK LINKS