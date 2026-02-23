Will Afghanistan Attack Pakistan? Viral Videos Show Taliban Troops, Weapons Moving Towards Border After Asim Munir’s Airstrikes Kill Over 80

Rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have triggered fresh fears of a military escalation, with reports and viral videos suggesting that Taliban forces are moving toward the border areas. Videos circulating on social media appear to show military vehicles transporting Taliban fighters toward Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan. Observers warn that the latest developments could signal the possibility of renewed clashes between the two sides in the near future.

Ahmad Sharifzad, a social media user from the region, claimed in a post on X, “today, around 50 military vehicles carrying Taliban militants moved from Ghazni towards Paktia, DandPathan district to start a direct war against Pakistan army.”

Pakistan Airstrikes Kill Over 80 People In Afghanistan

The developments come after Pakistan carried out airstrikes across multiple locations in Afghanistan, reportedly killing more than 80 people. According to Geo News, citing Islamabad’s security sources, the strikes targeted seven sites across Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces.

Pakistan has conducted multiple operations in the region in recent weeks, saying they were in response to suicide attacks that Islamabad blamed on groups operating from Afghan territory.

The locations targeted in the latest strikes reportedly included:

New Centre No. 1 and New Centre No. 2 in Nangarhar

Khwariji Maulvi Abbas Centre in Khost

Khwariji Islam Centre and Khwariji Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar

Khwariji Mullah Rahbar and Khwariji Mukhlis Yar in Paktika

Afghan Defence Ministry Condemns Attacks, Taliban Vows Retaliation

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence strongly condemned the strikes, stating that they hit civilian areas, including a religious school and residential homes in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks resulted in “dozens of deaths and injuries, including women and children,” and described the operation as “a breach of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.”

The ministry further warned of retaliation, saying, “We hold the Pakistani military responsible for targeting civilians and religious sites. We will respond to these attacks in due course with a measured and appropriate response.”

Taliban Leadership Holds Emergency Consultations After Pakistan Airstrikes

Following the airstrikes, senior Taliban leaders convened urgent consultations. Reports indicate that top leadership summoned key meetings in Kabul and Kandahar to assess the situation and decide on next steps.

Taliban sources also accused Pakistan of violating prior understandings between the two countries.

“Pakistan has violated the ceasefire; we are informing all mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye,” a source said.

Border Tensions Between Afghanistan And Pakistan

The latest escalation comes amid a surge in militant violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated in recent years, particularly after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

In October 2025, border clashes between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban fighters reportedly caused significant casualties on both sides. Despite several rounds of negotiations, the two countries have struggled to achieve lasting de-escalation.

Kabul has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations that militant groups operate from Afghan soil, maintaining that Pakistan’s security challenges are an internal matter.

