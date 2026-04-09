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Home > Business News > Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 9, 2026 11:08:18 IST

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Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 08: Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, introduces IMMERSIV- The Floating Breathwork Experience, a deeply transformative wellness concept making its India debut after quietly impacting lives in Dubai. Rooted in conscious healing and inner connection, IMMERSIV invites participants to lie on floating beds in warm water, guided through an intentional breathwork journey designed to restore balance, release stored emotions, and reconnect the body with its natural rhythm. The event saw the presence of Urmila Matondkar, Nidarshana Gowani, Abhimanyu Dasani, Taha Shah Badussha, Barkha Singh, Avantika Dasani, Meera Chopra, Zara Khan, Sargam Singh, Rohit K Verma, Neelam Sethi & Many More.

The experience will be led by internationally trained breathwork facilitator Ashley Edelman, Chief Breathwork Facilitator at IMMERSIV Dubai. Having guided hundreds through powerful floating breathwork sessions, Ashley brings a rare depth of presence and expertise. At a time when the world feels increasingly chaotic, his visit to India for this intimate evening adds profound significance to the experience.  

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The evening unfolded as a carefully curated, immersive journey, beginning with Madhurima Nigam opening the space and sharing the story behind IMMERSIV’s arrival in India. Ashley Edelman then created a sacred and safe container for the experience, guiding participants into a quiet moment of intention-setting, reflecting on what they wished to release or receive. This was followed by a sacred cacao ceremony, an ancient heart-opening ritual designed to gently prepare the body and mind. Participants then transitioned to individual floating beds in warm water, with headphones and eye masks enhancing their inward focus. A 60-minute guided breathwork journey followed, where the water supported the body and the breath facilitated deep transformation. The experience concluded with a gentle reintegration, allowing time to ground and absorb the shifts, and flowed into soul-refreshing food and open conversations, bringing together reflection, connection, and a sense of quiet joy.

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Speaking on the launch, Madhurima Nigam shares, “Numen Rising has always been an extension of something deeply personal, a journey rooted in listening, feeling, and creating spaces that invite genuine inner connection. Bringing IMMERSIV to India is incredibly meaningful to me, as it offers people a rare opportunity to pause amidst the noise, to soften, and to truly come home to themselves. It’s not just about the experience of breathwork, but about holding a space that feels safe, nurturing, and transformative,  where the process is gentle, yet the impact can be profoundly powerful.”

Speaking about bringing the experience to India, Ashley Edelman shares, “Breathwork, for me, has always been about creating a space where people feel safe enough to truly let go, to soften, to release, and to reconnect with what lies beneath the surface. IMMERSIV is a deeply unique experience because the water holds you in a way that allows the body to surrender more easily, making the journey both gentle and profoundly transformative. Bringing this to India feels incredibly special, especially in a time when so many of us are seeking stillness, clarity, and a deeper connection with ourselves.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

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Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

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Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman
Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman
Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman
Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

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