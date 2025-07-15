From Dorms To Dishes: 5 Ways International Students Can Thrive In Daily Life Abroad

Studying abroad is more than just a credible academic experience or global visibility; it can be a transformational experience. Lectures, labs, and libraries are part of the study abroad experience.

However, it is the valuable time spent every day adapting to meals, living in residences, working part-time, and being social that should be celebrated, as these are developmental experiences for foreign students. It is the day-to-day experiences that develop self-reliance and grit and a broader perspective of the world that remain long after finals.

The Journey of Development

Living in an unfamiliar foreign country comes with deep possibilities for experiences of learning. With the unfamiliar comes exposure to new cultures, climates, and systems that come with moments of confusion and also give rise to new ways of adapting and new levels of confidence. What may have presented before as monumental tasks, such as figuring out public transport, finding and completing necessary paperwork, or learning the local ways, becomes second nature almost overnight.

Every difficulty faced and solved leads to personal growth. The unfamiliar becomes familiar, and the culture shock we initially feel gives way to a fluency that allows the foreign experience to become normal and a sense of belonging within the international community.

Kitchens, the Classrooms of Culture

Food plays an important role in the lives of international students. Adapting to new diets and ingredients can be difficult when far from home, but learning to cook helps develop independence and unleash creativity in the kitchen. Cooking is no longer just a necessity for survival; it often becomes a way to express yourself and stay connected to your cultural roots.

Kitchens and communal meals serve as forums for cultural exchange where students get to taste new food, share tried and tested recipes, and value friendships along the way. Cooking level and confidence grow, and meals begin to carry a homely sense of ‘home’ while appreciating local culinary experiences.

Dorm Life: Living & Learning in Community

Campus housing tends to bring together students from widely different backgrounds in a shared environment of joint learning. In shared suites and dormitories, which are filled with students, individuals are given the experience of diverse ways of living, thinking, and communicating. Whether it is through coordinating shared responsibilities, participating in international festive events, or simply chatting, dorm life provides an ad hoc education in culture and collaboration.

These shared experiences can promote empathy, patience, and interpersonal skills. Dormitories are not only places to sleep but also dynamic places (laboratories) of cross-cultural engagement.

Life Skills Through Work and Responsibility

Juggling school and part-time employment is a common constituent of international students’ lives. These jobs, whether as a tutor, in customer service, or in lab work, will do more than help pay the rent; they will also develop vital life experience. With each job comes demands of time management, budgeting, problem solving, and workplace communication skills, all difficult to learn without experiencing real-life situations.

Students ultimately grow more independent, and their problem-solving skills develop. Students will also utilise prior precedent to deal with complicated systems with greater confidence in the future. Practical experience is invaluable later for career and personal success.

Building a Home Away from Home

International students usually create very strong support networks abroad, despite feeling distant from home. Cultural clubs, student societies, volunteer organisations, and neighbourhoods provide students with affiliation, support, and a sense of collective identity.

These activities are more than friends; they provide students with advice, provide celebration, and even provide self-enhancement. Over time, the students become completely integrated in their new communities, actively and confidently participating in academics and social life.

Ritika Gupta is CEO & Counsellor, AAera Consultants

